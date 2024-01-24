NFL

49ers Players Clap Back At The Brock Purdy Doubters Ahead Of NFC Championship

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are back in the NFC Championship game, the place where their season fell apart last year. They are hoping for better injury luck this time around and are the Super Bowl favorites, but it appears as though the Purdy doubters are out in full force ahead of their game against the Detroit Lions.

49ers Players Respond To Purdy Slander Ahead Of NFC Championship

The discussion regarding Purdy this season has been loud. The 49ers have been arguably the most dominant team throughout the 2023 season, but how much credit Purdy deserves for the team’s success has been in question all year. He’s been labeled a game manager by some, elevated by the offensive scheme and the weapons that he has at his disposal.

One of the most recycled clips from earlier this week came from ESPN’s Ryan Clark, who didn’t shy away from his true thoughts about San Francisco’s quarterback:

The single hardest thing I had to do this year was act like Brock Purdy deserved to be in the conversation (for MVP)…Brock Purdy is a fine player. Brock Purdy can operate in Kyle Shanahan’s offense at an exteremely efficient level. Brock Purdy doesn’t raise the level of play of anyone around him.

There hasn’t been much talk from Purdy, and it is unclear how much attention he pays to the noise.

But his teammates hear it loud and clear, and are tired of it all. After Clark made his comments, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel reposted the video on his Instagram story, saying that he’s never seen so much hate for a QB. Fellow wideout Brandon Aiyuk displayed similar sentiments via his social media.

Kittle Backs His QB On The Pat McAfee Show

George Kittle provided an even more public display of solidarity towards the quarterback. The tight end appeared on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday, and the host asked him about the Brock Purdy doubters. Kittle’s ultimate response was simple: “Two years as a starter, two NFC Championship games.”

Purdy and the 49ers are heavy favorites to advance to the Super Bowl. They will be at home this Sunday when they take on the Lions, and are currently listed as 7-point favorites.

Purdy was forced out of action in the first quarter of last year’s championship game, and San Francisco was essentially quarterback-less for the second half in that defeat against the Eagles.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
