It’s a two-horse race for the NFL’s annual Offensive Player of the Year award, featuring a pair of the most dominant forces in league history.

Who Is Going To Win NFL Offensive Player Of The Year?

Favorite: RB Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers, 12-5)

Christian McCaffrey is the overwhelming Offensive Player of the Year favorite after a record-breaking campaign in San Francisco, where he showed unstoppable levels of excellence on the field.

He broke Jerry Rice’s franchise record for most consecutive games with a touchdown (13) whilst leading the league in rushing yards, yards per carry and total touchdowns among running backs.

The three-time Pro Bowler displayed an impressive level of versatility as a dual-threat back in a dominant 49ers offense, picking up 564 yards in the air – second among RBs, and 67 catches – third among RBs.

His seventh year in the league has been a special one to date and he’ll play a huge role in San Francisco’s bid to land a Super Bowl title in Las Vegas next month.

Strong Candidate: WR Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins, 11-6)

Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill has been stamped as the best receiver in the NFL for quite some time and the 29-year-old made no mistake of firmly putting his name in the hat for OPOY – as expected.

Over the last three seasons, Hill leads the league in receiving yards (1,717), receptions (349) and ranks third in receiving touchdowns (29).

He was tied with Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb for the most 20+ yard receptions this season (29) and finished 50 yards ahead of Lamb to lead the NFL in receiving yards this year.

Hill was one yard away from becoming the seventh player in NFL history with 1,800 receiving yards in a season.

Weak Candidate: WR CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys, 12-5)

CeeDee Lamb scored a touchdown in nine straight games to finish the season, closing out with 135 receptions, 1,749 yards and 14 total touchdowns.

He joins Hill as the only players with 3,000+ receiving yards since 2022. His 135 receptions led the league, 16 ahead of the next closest receiver – and ranked fifth all-time in a single season.

Only three wide receivers in history have tallied more yards from scrimmage than Lamb in their first four seasons in the league (Justin Jefferson, Michael Thomas, Randy Moss).

He’s set up himself up nicely for a huge payday and his strong connection with Dak Prescott could be the key to a championship for Dallas.