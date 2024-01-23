Just four teams remain in the hunt for the Super Bowl following a fascinating Divisional round. Before that, AFC and NFC winners will be determined this weekend, so we look to see which team holds the most NFL Conference Championship appearances, along with all-time wins and losses.

2024 NFL Conference Championship Games

AFC Championship : Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens – Sunday 28th January, 15:00 ET

: Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens – Sunday 28th January, 15:00 ET NFC Championship: Detroit Lions @ San Francisco 49ers – Sunday 28th January, 18:30 ET

Most NFL Conference Championship Appearances

Although the Bill Belichick era in New England – who just left his post as head coach – yielded the Patriots the most Conference Championship wins overall, there are several teams who have featured in more games at this stage of the postseason.

Pittsburgh Steelers are one of two who have made more appearances, with the other being NFL betting sites‘ Super Bowl favorites the San Francisco 49ers, who hold the most Conference Championship appearances NFL record.

The 49ers Conference Championship record is stands at seven wins and 11 losses heading into their 19th NFC title decider. Incredibly, the next-nearest out of the four teams who remain are the Kansas City Chiefs, who play in their sixth straight Conference Championship game.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Ravens will be playing in their first Championship game in over a decade, while the Lions stand on the cusp of a first ever post-merger Super Bowl appearance.

Most NFL Conference Championship Appearances – 2024 Teams

San Francisco 49ers – 18 NFC Championship game appearances Kansas City Chiefs – 6 AFC Championship game appearances Baltimore Ravens – 4 AFC Championship game appearances Detroit Lions – 1 NFC Championship game appearance

Which NFL Team Has the Most Conference Championship Wins?

As mentioned, the Patriots hold the all-time record for the Conference game wins with 11, and are closely followed by the Steelers, Cowboys and Broncos who are tied-second with eight.

San Francisco, therefore, sit in in third with seven. Recent history has thrown up a mixed bag of results for the Niners, and the Andy Reid Conference Championship record since he made the switch to California stands at 2-2, putting him 3-6 overall when combining his Eagles tenure.

Most NFL Conference Championship Wins – 2024 Teams

San Francisco 49ers – 7 NFC Championship wins Kansas City Chiefs – 3 AFC Championship wins Baltimore Ravens – 2 AFC Championship wins Detroit Lions – 0 NFC Championship wins

Which NFL Team Has Lost the Most Conference Championship Games?

With San Francisco having made the second-most Conference Championship appearances, it is inevitable they have racked up a fair amount of losses at this stage.

In fact, the Niners have lost the most Conference title games of any team in the NFL, with their current record standing at seven wins and 11 defeats. The next-nearest are the Steelers, who have won and lost in equal amounts across their 16 Conference Championship games.

When isolating the teams who are set to feature in 2024, the Chiefs have lost the second-most having gone 3-3 across their six appearances.

San Francisco 49ers – 11 NFC Championship losses (7-11 overall record) Kansas City Chiefs – 3 AFC Championship losses (3-3 overall record) Baltimore Ravens – 2 AFC Championship losses (2-2 overall record) Detroit Lions – 1 NFC Championship loss (0-1 overall record)