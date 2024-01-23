NFL

Most NFL Conference Championship Appearances – Which 2024 Team Has Played the Most Conference Games?

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Most NFL Conference Championship Appearances
Most NFL Conference Championship Appearances

Just four teams remain in the hunt for the Super Bowl following a fascinating Divisional round. Before that, AFC and NFC winners will be determined this weekend, so we look to see which team holds the most NFL Conference Championship appearances, along with all-time wins and losses.

2024 NFL Conference Championship Games

  • AFC Championship: Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens – Sunday 28th January, 15:00 ET
  • NFC Championship: Detroit Lions @ San Francisco 49ers – Sunday 28th January, 18:30 ET

Most NFL Conference Championship Appearances

Although the Bill Belichick era in New England – who just left his post as head coach – yielded the Patriots the most Conference Championship wins overall, there are several teams who have featured in more games at this stage of the postseason.

Pittsburgh Steelers are one of two who have made more appearances, with the other being NFL betting sites‘ Super Bowl favorites the San Francisco 49ers, who hold the most Conference Championship appearances NFL record.

The 49ers Conference Championship record is stands at seven wins and 11 losses heading into their 19th NFC title decider. Incredibly, the next-nearest out of the four teams who remain are the Kansas City Chiefs, who play in their sixth straight  Conference Championship game.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Ravens will be playing in their first Championship game in over a decade, while the Lions stand on the cusp of a first ever post-merger Super Bowl appearance.

Most NFL Conference Championship Appearances – 2024 Teams

  1. San Francisco 49ers – 18 NFC Championship game appearances
  2. Kansas City Chiefs – 6 AFC Championship game appearances
  3. Baltimore Ravens – 4 AFC Championship game appearances
  4. Detroit Lions – 1 NFC Championship game appearance

Which NFL Team Has the Most Conference Championship Wins?

As mentioned, the Patriots hold the all-time record for the Conference game wins with 11, and are closely followed by the Steelers, Cowboys and Broncos who are tied-second with eight.

San Francisco, therefore, sit in in third with seven. Recent history has thrown up a mixed bag of results for the Niners, and the Andy Reid Conference Championship record since he made the switch to California stands at 2-2, putting him 3-6 overall when combining his Eagles tenure.

Most NFL Conference Championship Wins – 2024 Teams

  1. San Francisco 49ers – 7 NFC Championship wins
  2. Kansas City Chiefs – 3 AFC Championship wins
  3. Baltimore Ravens – 2 AFC Championship wins
  4. Detroit Lions – 0 NFC Championship wins

Which NFL Team Has Lost the Most Conference Championship Games?

With San Francisco having made the second-most Conference Championship appearances, it is inevitable they have racked up a fair amount of losses at this stage.

In fact, the Niners have lost the most Conference title games of any team in the NFL, with their current record standing at seven wins and 11 defeats. The next-nearest are the Steelers, who have won and lost in equal amounts across their 16 Conference Championship games.

When isolating the teams who are set to feature in 2024, the Chiefs have lost the second-most having gone 3-3 across their six appearances.

  1. San Francisco 49ers – 11 NFC Championship losses (7-11 overall record)
  2. Kansas City Chiefs – 3 AFC Championship losses (3-3 overall record)
  3. Baltimore Ravens – 2 AFC Championship losses (2-2 overall record)
  4. Detroit Lions – 1 NFC Championship loss (0-1 overall record)
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Most NFL Conference Championship Appearances
NFL

LATEST Most NFL Conference Championship Appearances – Which 2024 Team Has Played the Most Conference Games?

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 23 2024
rsz derrick henry makes definitive statement on ryan tannehill tennessee titans quarterback
NFL
Tennessee Titans: 3 Key Players Who Will Be NFL Free Agents In 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 23 2024

The Tennessee Titans entered the 2023 NFL season with mild expectations. But they finished even worse than projected, notching a 6-11 record, and were one of the first teams to…

rsz attachment gabe davis gettyimages 1456633224
NFL
Buffalo Bills: 3 Key Players Who Will Be NFL Free Agents In 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 22 2024

The Buffalo Bills had a roller coaster of a 2023 NFL season. They had Super Bowl aspirations before the year started, and recovered from a 6-6 start to win the…

rsz i2
NFL
NFL: Bills Kicker Tyler Bass Deletes Social Media Accounts After Big Miss vs. Chiefs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 22 2024
Matt LaFleur Packers pic
NFL
Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur was disappointed with how his comments were portrayed by the FOX broadcast
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 22 2024
32d6ff90a4be1ee376a982487e0a46c4
NFL
Jaguars Hire Ryan Nielsen As Their New Defensive Coordinator
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 22 2024
rsz stefon diggs avoided media bills loss
NFL
NFL: Has Stefon Diggs Played His Final Game With The Buffalo Bills?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 22 2024
Arrow to top