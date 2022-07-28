2022 Nassau Stakes Result | Nashwa Lands Goodwood Day 3 Feature

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The 2022 Nassau Stakes result, on day three of the Glorious Goodwood Festival, saw the Hollie Doyle-ridden NASHWA provide the Gosden yard with their fifth win in this Group One fillies contest.



Nashwa Adds Nassau Stakes To Her Group One CV



Fresh from winning the Group One Prix De Diane Longines at Chantilly in France last month, the John and Thady Gosden-trained Nashwa added the Nassau Stakes to her growing CV.

Having been ridden with more aggression in France, connections decided for a more relaxed approach this time with jockey Hollie Doyle switching her off at the back of the pack for much of the race.

The two girls then had to pass all the other horses in order to win the race and that’s exactly what they did! Coming wide, Nashwa came with a sustained run after travelling well into the race and eventually took it up with around a furlong to go and powered clear by 1 3/4 lengths – with the Richard Hannon runner Aristia back in second and the slightly unlucky in-running Lilac Road back in third.

This win saw Nashwa record her fourth career win from her opening six races – with her two defeats coming on debut at Newmarket and when third in the Epsom Oaks back in June.

Bookies Got It Wrong With Nashwa Drifting In The Market

Prior to the race, backers of Nashwa were probably getting a tad worried with the bookies pushing her price out to odds against – having been as low as 4/6 just a few days ago.

But, the layers don’t alway get it right and on this occasion they handed punters a few extra quid in their pockets for those that kept the faith with the Gosden horse and ignored the slight drift.

Fifth Nassau Stakes Win For Trainer John Gosden



The win in the race for Nashwa provided the John Gosden yard with their fifth Nassau Stakes win. Their first came in 1997 with Ryafan and then they enjoyed a purple patch to win three on the bounce between 2012 and 2014 with The Fugue, Winsili and Sultanina.

The win for Nashwa was, however, providing jockey Hollie Doyle with their first success in this Group One, and in the process she become the first female jockey to land this prize too.

2022 Nassau Stakes (Goodwood) Result

1st: NASHWA (6/5 fav)

2nd: Aristia (40/1)

3rd: Lilac Road (15/2)

Watch The 2022 Nassau Stakes Again

