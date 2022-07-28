Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News 2022 nassau stakes result nashwa lands goodwood day 3 feature

2022 Nassau Stakes Result | Nashwa Lands Goodwood Day 3 Feature

Updated

11 seconds ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Nashwa goes odds-on favourite for the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood

The 2022 Nassau Stakes result, on day three of the Glorious Goodwood Festival, saw the Hollie Doyle-ridden NASHWA provide the Gosden yard with their fifth win in this Group One fillies contest.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

RELATED: Goodwood Races – Cards, Tips & Results from Races at Glorious Goodwood

Nashwa Adds Nassau Stakes To Her Group One CV

Fresh from winning the Group One Prix De Diane Longines at Chantilly in France last month, the John and Thady Gosden-trained Nashwa added the Nassau Stakes to her growing CV.

Nashwa goes odds-on favourite for the Nassau Stakes at Glorious GoodwoodHaving been ridden with more aggression in France, connections decided for a more relaxed approach this time with jockey Hollie Doyle switching her off at the back of the pack for much of the race.

The two girls then had to pass all the other horses in order to win the race and that’s exactly what they did! Coming wide, Nashwa came with a sustained run after travelling well into the race and eventually took it up with around a furlong to go and powered clear by 1 3/4 lengths – with the Richard Hannon runner Aristia back in second and the slightly unlucky in-running Lilac Road back in third.

This win saw Nashwa record her fourth career win from her opening six races – with her two defeats coming on debut at Newmarket and when third in the Epsom Oaks back in June.

Bookies Got It Wrong With Nashwa Drifting In The Market

Prior to the race, backers of Nashwa were probably getting a tad worried with the bookies pushing her price out to odds against – having been as low as 4/6 just a few days ago.

But, the layers don’t alway get it right and on this occasion they handed punters a few extra quid in their pockets for those that kept the faith with the Gosden horse and ignored the slight drift.

Fifth Nassau Stakes Win For Trainer John Gosden

The win in the race for Nashwa provided the John Gosden yard with their fifth Nassau Stakes win. Their first came in 1997 with Ryafan and then they enjoyed a purple patch to win three on the bounce between 2012 and 2014 with The Fugue, Winsili and Sultanina.

Hollie Doyle
Hollie Doyle

The win for Nashwa was, however, providing jockey Hollie Doyle with their first success in this Group One, and in the process she become the first female jockey to land this prize too.

2022 Nassau Stakes (Goodwood) Result

1st: NASHWA (6/5 fav)
2nd: Aristia (40/1)
3rd: Lilac Road (15/2)

Watch The 2022 Nassau Stakes Again

2022 Glorious Goodwood Race Time and Dates

Glorious Goodwood – Friday 29th July 2022
  • 1:50 – Coral Goodwood Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 2m4½f ITV
  • 2:25 – Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV
  • 3:00 – Coral Golden Mile Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 1m ITV
  • 3:35 – King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 5f ITV
  • 4:10 – L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Glorious Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m4f ITV
  • 4:45 – Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Free Bet Nursery Handicap Cl2 (2yo) 6f ITV
  • 5:20 – Oliver Brown Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m3f RTV
Glorious Goodwood – Saturday 30th July 2022
  • 1:05 – British European Breeders Fund EBF Maiden Stakes (Colts & Geldings) Cl2 (2yo) 7f ITV
  • 1:40 – Coral Stewards’ Sprint Handicap (Consolation Race For The Stewards’ Cup) Cl2 (3yo+) 6f ITV
  • 2:10 – Coral Summer Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 1m6f ITV
  • 2:45 – Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (Group 2) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m6f ITV
  • 3:20 – Coral Stewards’ Cup (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 6f ITV
  • 3:55 – Medallia Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 7f ITV
  • 4:30 – Singleton Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 1m1f RTV

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing from Glorious Goodwood. Plus, best of all, they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of and by joining this will give you a wider range of bookmakers so you can get the best value when placing your horse racing bets.

Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only between 13/06/22 - 19/06/22. Stake min. £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater within 7 days. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. 		Claim Offer

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get £15

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens