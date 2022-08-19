Countries
Lucky 15 York Tips | Back Andy Newton's 800/1 Acca, Sat 20th Aug

Lucky 15 York Tips | Back Andy Newton’s 800/1 Acca, Sat 20th Aug

Updated

1 hour ago

on

York Races today

More Lucky 15 York tips this Saturday to add to your betting slips, as Andy Newton gives you his four horse racing best bets from across LIVE ITV races on the fourth and final day of the York Ebor Festival – back Saturday’s four bets in a stonking 800/1 e/w Lucky 15 (bet slip below)

Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

Back today's Lucky 15 tips in an acca @800/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below). Plus, why not work out what today's picks could win by using our Lucky 15 bet calculator for free?

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip

Lucky 15 York Tips and ITV Horse Racing Best Bets Today

MIGHTY ULYSSES (e/w) @ 11/8 with BetUK – 1.50 York

Frankie Dettori has a good record in this race and he’s got another great chance of adding to that with this John Gosden runner. A ncie winner at Newmarket back in July – the first winner back for Frankie on a Gosden runner after his sabbatical. Up to G3 level here but the slightly longer trip can bring out more.

SOUL STOPPER (e/w) @ 13/2 with BetUK – 2.25 York

The Andrew Balding yard have won the last two runnings of this race and so their runner here looks worth an interest. A 4 3/4 length winner at Chester last month and despite being up 8lbs for that won with a fair big up his sleeve to suggest there is more in the locker.

KINROSS (e/w) @ 4/1 with BetUK – 3.00 York

Narrowly beaten in the Lennox Stakes last time out to Sandrine. Takes on that horse again here, but was staying on well that day and you feel might have got there in a few more strides. Frankie rides again and is expectd to be in the shake-up again.

GAASSEE (e/w) @ 8/1 with BetUK – 3.35 York

Trainer William Haggas has never won the Ebor Handicap, but he’s got a fair chance of breaking that duch here. This 4 year-old has won 4 of his 6 starts and despite being a beaten jolly last time on the Old Newton Cup at Haydock can be expected to improve for this step up to 1m6f. Looks the sort to have more to come.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

