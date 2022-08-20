Horse Racing Tips Today: Saturday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat track and over the jumps this afternoon, with six meetings from England and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Saturday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from York, Sandown, Curragh, Chester, Killarney and Newton Abbot get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Lingfield and Chelmsford get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.07pm at Newton Abbot, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 7.50pm at Lingfield.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, both from York, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: York, Sandown, Curragh, Chester, Killarney, Newton Abbot, Lingfield and Chelmsford

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the eight meetings today!

NAP – ROCKET RODNEY @ 6/4 with Bet UK – 4.45 York

Our NAP of the day comes from the penultimate race of the final day of the Ebor Festival at York, where we have selected Rocket Rodney to win the Julia Graves roses Stakes over the five furlong trip.

This 2-year-old gelding boasts highly impressive form, with two wins and three second place finishes in his opening five racing starts. Rocket Rodney has raced in Class 1 company in his last three races and has fared well every time. He won the Coral Dragon Stakes at Sandown in July by 2 1/2 lengths impressively, and showed he is super quick of the five furlong distance.

Runs off a mark of 9st 5lbs today which is a career highest handicap, but this small rise in the weights should trouble Rocket Rodney one bit who is looking to give trainer George Scot his third win with this horse.

NEXT BEST – SOUL STOPPER @ 6/1 with Bet UK – 2.25 York



Our Next Best bet of the day is a relatively big priced outsider in the Melrose Handicap, where we have selected Soul Stopper for trainer Andrew Balding to triumph in this Class 2 Handicap over the 1m5f188y trip.

This 3-year-old gelding comes here fresh off the back of back-to-back wins. Soul Stopper won at Chester last time out and Salisbury the time before, both winning impressively by a combined 6 1/2 lengths. Last time out Soul Stopper romped the field at Chester, and if he can replicate that form today he has every chance of more success.

Is down 8lbs in the weights as this is a step up in Class for him, but Soul Stopper won at a canter last time and if he can show similar form today, there is no reason he can’t make it a hat-trick of wins.

York Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Mighty Ulysses @ 11/10 with Bet UK

2.25 Soul Stopper (NB) @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.00 Sacred @ 10/3 with Bet UK

3.35 Gaassee @ 15/2 with Bet UK

4.10 Spangled Mac @ 15/2 with Bet UK

4.45 Rocket Rodney (NAP) @ 6/4 with Bet UK

5.20 Special Envoy @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Sandown Horse Racing Tips

2.05 Nizaaka @ 10/1 with Bet UK

2.40 Desert Hero @ 15/8 with Bet UK

3.15 Global Esteem @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.50 Ajero @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.25 Aunt Violet @ 15/8 with Bet UK

5.00 Gulmarg @ 5/2 with Bet UK

5.35 Impeach @ 13/2 with Bet UK

Curragh Horse Racing Tips

1.25 Hiawatha @ 6/4 with Bet UK

2.00 High Court Judge @ 9/1 with Bet UK

2.35 Kerkiyra @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.10 Hans Andersen @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.45 Meditate @ 1/2 with Bet UK

4.20 Shoebox King @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.55 Hibernia Oppositus @ 10/3 with Bet UK

5.30 Fine Distraction @ 6/1 with Bet UK

Chester Horse Racing Tips

1.55 Frankness @ 1/2 with Bet UK

2.30 Queen Of Uplands @ 5/1 with Bet UK

3.05 Loft @ 7/4 with Bet UK

3.40 On A Session @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.15 Lullaby Bay @ 7/1 with Bet UK

4.50 Antiphon @ 7/2 with Bet UK

5.25 The New Marwan @ 6/1 with Bet UK

Killarney Horse Racing Tips

2.10 The Last Mardi @ 5/2 with Bet UK

2.45 Shannon Gray @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.20 Vultan @ 7/1 with Bet UK

3.55 Ballybough Native @ 5/2 with Bet UK

4.30 Ganapathi @ 11/4 with Bet UK

5.05 Rock Road @ 4/1 with Bet UK

5.40 Marine Nationale @ 6/5 with Bet UK

Newton Abbot Horse Racing Tips

1.07 Pop The Champagne @ 8/13 with Bet UK

1.42 Lock’s Corner @ 11/10 with Bet UK

2.17 Hooper @ 6/4 with Bet UK

2.52 Bathiva @ 7/4 with Bet UK

3.27 Loved Out @ 2/1 with Bet UK

4.02 Byzantine Empire @ 4/6 with Bet UK

4.35 Captain Square @ 2/1 with Bet UK

Lingfield Horse Racing Tips

4.40 Twilight Secret @ 5/6 with Bet UK

5.15 Skyblue Expert @ 15/2 with Bet UK

5.50 Paddy Brunty @ 5/2 with Bet UK

6.20 Zicatela @ 11/4 with Bet UK

6.50 Morgan Fairy @ 2/1 with Bet UK

7.20 Bass Strait @ 21/2 with Bet UK

7.50 Maggie’s Delight @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Chelmsford Horse Racing Tips

4.51 Street Poet @ 17/4 with Bet UK

5.26 Rock Girl @ 5/4 with Bet UK

6.00 Al Khazneh @ 5/2 with Bet UK

6.35 Nagra Parbat @ 13/8 with Bet UK

7.05 Miss Bella Brand @ 2/1 with Bet UK

7.35 Maylah @ SP with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change