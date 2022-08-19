Kevin Blake Racing Tips | Blake 75/1 Double On York Ebor Day

Kevin Blake’s horse racing tips come from the LIVE ITV horse racing on the final day of the York Ebor Festival this Saturday. The respected tipster has two York racing fancies and both are in the LIVE ITV horse races. See Kevin Blake’s best horse racing tips for Saturday 20th August below and stick them in a 75/1 double (see betslip below) if you wanted.
£60 FREE YORK RACES BET: Plus, join up with our friends at BetUK and grab a CRACKING £60 FREE BET to back Kevin Blake’s tips with or use on the races at York.
Kevin Blake Horse Racing Tips – Saturday 20th Aug 2022
- 3.00 York: ROHAAN (e/w) @ 7/1 with BetUK
- 4.10 York: SPANGLED MAC (e/w) @ 9/1 with BetUK
RELATED: York ITV Racing 1-2-3 Tips & Trends Ebor Festival | Sat 20th Aug
Kevin Blake (Betfair) Horse Racing Best Bets
- 3.00 York: ROHAAN (e/w) @ 7/1 with BetUK
Two-time winner of the Wokingham Handicap and ran the recent Nunthorpe Stakes winner – Highfield Princess to 1 length in France last time out in the G1 Maurice de Gheest. That form has been franked since and having run on well that day over 6 1/2 the step up to 7f looks a good move.
- 4.10 York: SPANGLED MAC (e/w) @ 9/1 with BetUK
Tough race, with many chances. But this George Boughey runner has some solid form to his name after running the prolific winner – Adaay In Asia – close last time. The form of that has been boosted since, with the winner going in again this week at York.
Back both Kevin Blake’s York tips on Saturday in a 75/1 double
(click the betslip below)
Note: Odds are subject to change
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets
|1.
|
Bet £20 Get £60 In Free BetsT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
|Claim Offer
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
RELATED: York Races Today – See All Races at York Today
RELATED: 2022 Ebor Handicap Trends: Irish Have Won 46% Of The Last 13 Renewals
Bet Kevin Blake’s York Ebor Festival Tips – Bet Slip
Click the slip below to back Kevin Blake’s best York bets in a double @ 45/1 with BetUK
Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets
Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets
RELATED: York Races Today – See All Races at York Today
York Race Times and Schedule | Sat 20th Aug
- 1:50 – Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m1f ITV
- 2:25 – Sky Bet Melrose Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo) 1m6f ITV
- 3:00 – Sky Bet City Of York Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 7f ITV
- 3:35 – Sky Bet Ebor Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (4yo+) 1m6f ITV
- 4:10 – Sky Bet Constantine Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 6f ITV
- 4:45 – Julia Graves Roses Stakes (Listed Race) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 5f RTV
- 5:20 – Sky Bet Finale Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 1m2½f RTV
Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers
See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.