Kevin Blake Racing Tips | Blake 75/1 Double On York Ebor Day

Kevin Blake’s horse racing tips come from the LIVE ITV horse racing on the final day of the York Ebor Festival this Saturday. The respected tipster has two York racing fancies and both are in the LIVE ITV horse races. See Kevin Blake’s best horse racing tips for Saturday 20th August below and stick them in a 75/1 double (see betslip below) if you wanted.



Kevin Blake Horse Racing Tips – Saturday 20th Aug 2022

Kevin Blake (Betfair) Horse Racing Best Bets

Two-time winner of the Wokingham Handicap and ran the recent Nunthorpe Stakes winner – Highfield Princess to 1 length in France last time out in the G1 Maurice de Gheest. That form has been franked since and having run on well that day over 6 1/2 the step up to 7f looks a good move.

Tough race, with many chances. But this George Boughey runner has some solid form to his name after running the prolific winner – Adaay In Asia – close last time. The form of that has been boosted since, with the winner going in again this week at York.

York Race Times and Schedule | Sat 20th Aug

1:50 – Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m1f ITV

2:25 – Sky Bet Melrose Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo) 1m6f ITV

3:00 – Sky Bet City Of York Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 7f ITV

3:35 – Sky Bet Ebor Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (4yo+) 1m6f ITV

4:10 – Sky Bet Constantine Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 6f ITV

4:45 – Julia Graves Roses Stakes (Listed Race) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 5f RTV

5:20 – Sky Bet Finale Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 1m2½f RTV

