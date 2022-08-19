York ITV Racing 1-2-3 Tips & Trends Ebor Festival | Sat 20th Aug

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

See our York 1-2-3 racing tips this Saturday as the 4-day 2022 Ebor Festival heads into it's final day. We've another five LIVE races being shown on ITV racing so bundles to look forward to again, with Europe's richest handicap – The Ebor Handicap (3:35) the main event – where 95% of the last 20 winners were aged 6 or younger.



To help you find the winners, Andy Newton is on-hand with the key big-race trends and his ITV 1-2-3 racing tips for all the York Ebor Festial LIVE races on Saturday 20th Aug.

York Racing Tips – ITV Horse Racing 1-2-3 Best Bets Saturday 20th Aug 2022

1:50 – Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m1f ITV

1. MIGHTY ULYSSES @ 5/4

2. ALFLAILA @ 4/1

3. CADILLAC @ 13/2

2:25 – Sky Bet Melrose Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo) 1m6f ITV

1. WILD CRUSADE @ 6/1

2. SOUL STOPPER @ 13/2

3. AL NAFIR @ 5/1



3:00 – Sky Bet City Of York Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 7f ITV

1. KINROSS @ 4/1

2. ROHAAN @ 7/1

3. BRAD THE BRIEF @ 8/1



3:35 – Sky Bet Ebor Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (4yo+) 1m6f ITV

1. GAASSEE @ 8/1

2. EARL OF TYRONE @ 11/2

3. LICENCE @ 10/1



4:10 – Sky Bet Constantine Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 6f ITV

1. SALEYYMM @ 14/1

2. MUMS TIPPLE @ 10/1

3. REGIONAL @ 6/1



1.50 – Sky Bet And Symphony Strensall Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 1m208y ITV

19/19 – Had won over at least a mile before

19/19 – Had won at least twice in the their career

18/19 – Had between 2 and 4 runs already that season

16/19 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

15/19 – Had won over a mile before

8/19 – Winning favourites (1 joint)

4/19 – Ridden by Frankie Dettori

4/19 – Had won at York before

SPORTSLENS 1-2-3

1. MIGHTY ULYSSES @ 11/8

2. ALFLAILA @ 4/1

3. CADILLAC @ 13/2

MIGHTY ULYSSES can give Frankie Dettori another win in this race that he's got such a fine record in. He's mopped up 4 of the last 19 runnings and looks to have a top chance again riding the highest-rated field. A nice winner last time out at Newmarket, where he beat Alfaila by 1 1/2 and can confirm that form with the Owen Burrows runner.

Bashkirova and Cadillac can do best of the rest for the Kevin Philippart De Foy camp having run an fair second at Newbury last month – the drop in trip will suit and this doesn’t look the strongest G3.

2.25 – Sky Bet Melrose Stakes (Handicap) Cl2 1m6f ITV

17/19 – Never raced at York before

16/19 – Had 4 or more runs that season

15/19 – Had a top 5 finish last time out

14/19 – Returned 10/1 or shorter

14/19 – Won carrying 9-0 or less

14/19 – Had won over 1m4f or further

12/19 – Drawn in stall 8 or lower

4/19 – Winning favourites (1 co)

2/19 – Trained by William Haggas

2/19 – Ridden by William Buick

2/19 – Trained by Charlie Appleby (2 of last 4)

2/19 – Trained by Andrew Balding (Last 2)

SPORTSLENS 1-2-3

1. WILD CRUSADE @ 6/1

2. SOUL STOPPER @ 13/2

3. AL NAFIR @ 5/1

WILD CRUSADE (e/w) will be flying the flag for the Charlie Appleby yard that have won this race twice in the last four years. With Appleby also having Al Nafir (Dettori) in the race the fact William Buick has picked Wild Crusade is significant, while this 3 year-old heads here having won 3 of his last 4 and was impressive in one of those successes at Ascot last time.

Soul Stopper is the other of interest for the Andrew Balding yard that also have a good record in the race – winning the last two renewals. He comes here having dotted-up at Chester last time out.

3.00 – Sky Bet City Of York Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 7f ITV



18/19 – Failed to win last time out

17/19 – Aged 5 or younger

16/19 – Priced 7/1 or shorter

14/19 – Drawn in stalls 4 to 8 (inc)

14/19 – Finished in the top 5 last time out

13/19 – Never run at York before

12/19 – Winning distance 1 length or less

11/19 – Had 4 or more runs that season

8/19 – Winning favourites (1 joint)

3/19 – Won by trainer Sir Michael Stoute

3/19 – Won by trainer Andrew Balding

2/19 – Placed horses from stall 1



SPORTSLENS 1-2-3

1. KINROSS @ 4/1

2. ROHAAN @ 7/1

3. BRAD THE BRIEF @ 8/1

KINROSS (e/w) will face some strong challengers in Sacred and Sandrine, but the Ralph Beckett runner was only beaten a next by Sandrine last time at Goodwood in the Lennox Stakes. He ran on well that day so is take to reverse the form with Frankie riding again.

Two-time Wokingham Handicap winner – Rohaan – wsa a fine fourth in a G1 in France last time out and now eased into a Group 2 looks worth a try over this 7f trip again.

Brad The Brief is the other of interest after winning his last two. This Hugo Palmer runner has clearly improved this season and continued that upward curve last time by taking the G2 Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh. He’s been freshened up since (3 months), but goes well off a break and could be ready to rumble during the closing months of the season.

3.35 – Sky Bet Ebor (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 1m6f ITV

19/20 – Aged 6 or younger

17/20 – Carried 9-5 or less

17/20 – Had won over at least 1m4f before

16/20 – Won from a double-figure stall

13/20 – Aged either 4 or 5 years-old

12/20 – Carried 9-1 or less

12/20 – Had 3 or more runs already that season

12/20 – Unplaced favourites

11/20 – Had run at York before

6/20 – Ran at Ascot last time out

6/20 – Won last time out

6/20 – Irish-trained winners (6 of the last 13)

4/20 – Ran at Goodwood last time out

3/20 – Ran at Galway last time out

2/20 – Placed horses from stall 1 (third 2011, third 2013)

2/20 – Winning favourites

Just two winning favourites since 1999

Since 1980 only one winner aged 7 or older

6 of the last 8 winners were aged 5 or 6 years-old

The average winning SP in the last 20 years is 19/1

SPORTSLENS 1-2-3

1. GAASSEE @ 8/1

2. EARL OF TYRONE @ 11/2

3. LICENCE @ 10/1

GAASSEE (e/w) ticks a fair few of the main trends, including age (4) and weight (9-5), so is taken to give trainer William Haggas his first winner the Ebor Handicap. This 4 year-old is still lightly-raced with just 6 runs, but has won four of those and returned from a 2 month break to run third (of 17) in the Old Newton Cup at Haydock last time out.

He’s a proven course winner – winning the trial Jorvik Handicap – too and looks the sort to get better now trying the longer 1m6f trip for the first time. He’s also been freshened up with 49 days off and connections are mixing it up with jockey Kieran Shoemark riding him for the first time.

Many other chances with 22 runners heading to post, but it’s a race the Irish love to target – winning 6 of the last 13 renewals. They’ve got six running again this year, but it’s Earl Of Tyrone and Licence that standout.

Earl Of Tyrone has won his last three from t1m4f to 1m6f and is only up another 3lbs from the last of those wins, which came at Limerick in a Listed contest. Regular rider, Billy Lee, comes over for the ride on this Paddy Twomey 4 year-old.

Licence is the other to note for the Irish Ger Lyons yard, who won this in 2019. Lightly-raced with only four career runs under his belt. Only career win so far came on debut at Gowran Park, but has been gelded since and ran in a better race (G3) last time at Leopardstown. He stayed on well over that 1m4f trip so the extra 2 furlongs here will also be in his favour – looks the sort to have more to come.

4.10 – Sky Bet Constantine Handicap (Class 2) (3yo+) 6f ITV

No previous runnings

Trainer Simon Crisford has a 31% record with their 4+ year-olds at the track

Trainer Kevin Ryan is only 4-from-90 (4%) with their 4+ year-olds at the track

SPORTSLENS 1-2-3

1. SALEYYMM @ 14/1

2. MUMS TIPPLE @ 10/1

3. REGIONAL @ 6/1



SALEYYMM (e/w) is a tentative pick in another minefield of a race. 20 runners head to post for this but with a 31% record at the track with their 4+ year-olds a chance is taking on the Crisford runner. Didn't stay the 1m trip the last day at Goodwood, so the drop back here to 6f is a good move, but has also won over 7f which will help. Silvestre De Sousa rides.

Mums Tipple got back to winning ways last time at Newmarket in good fashion under Frankie Dettori and he rides again, while the consistent Regional makes up our ‘small stakes’ trio in a race that a cases can be made for most.

