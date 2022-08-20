This Saturday, 20 August, the horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens experts is Sandrine. She goes in the 7f Group 2 City Of York Stakes on Ebor Handicap day at York (3:00). Andrew Balding’s filly looks a great bet at a sweet 6/1 price.
Victorious over a number of re-opposing rivals another major horse racing festival last time out, Sandrine gets weight all-round from the field. She looked value for more than the neck winning margin the last day too. Escaping a penalty for that victory, she could well follow-up here. The three-year-old daughter of Bobby’s Kitten thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day here.
Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Sandrine win?
It has paid to follow the Balding stable at York races down the years. Backing the yard’s runners blind on the Knavesmire would’ve yielded a tidy £14.18 profit off a £1 level stake. In Sandrine, they have a talented filly who comes out 1lb and upwards clear of the entire field on weight adjusted ratings.
Victory in the Group 2 Lennox Stakes at Glorious Goodwood when backed into 12/1 by smart punters on top betting sites in the UK paid off last time. The form of her third in the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes against fellow fillies and mares took a major boost when the runner-up, Inspiral, bounced back and went one better in the Prix Jacques Le Marois over in France last weekend.
Sandrine does meet re-opposing Goodwood runner-up Kinross off 2lb worse terms but she wasn’t exactly all out to win. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise if she actually confirmed the form of that race result from the end of July. There looks to be no obvious reason why Pogo and Sacred, back in third and fifth on that run, should turn the tables.
Today’s horse racing NAP had measure of many rivals last time out
With Ralph Beckett’s charge never getting his head in front without the word soft appearing in the description of the ground, horse racing betting sites may have priced up the market wrong. David Probert, who is 4-9 on Sandrine, is on board once again. He has also been a jockey follow at York, landing some touches so that there’s £18.70 profit off a £1 level stake backing his mounts here over the last five years.
Taking all that into account, there is plenty in Sandrine’s favour. That is precisely why she is our horse racing NAP of the Day this Saturday. A £10 each way punt on her with 888Sport returns £92 if she can follow-up on her Goodwood heroics. New customers who sign up and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with all the details below…
