We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

This Saturday, 20 August, the horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens experts is Sandrine. She goes in the 7f Group 2 City Of York Stakes on Ebor Handicap day at York (3:00). Andrew Balding’s filly looks a great bet at a sweet 6/1 price.

217 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Victorious over a number of re-opposing rivals another major horse racing festival last time out, Sandrine gets weight all-round from the field. She looked value for more than the neck winning margin the last day too. Escaping a penalty for that victory, she could well follow-up here. The three-year-old daughter of Bobby’s Kitten thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day here.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Sandrine win?

It has paid to follow the Balding stable at York races down the years. Backing the yard’s runners blind on the Knavesmire would’ve yielded a tidy £14.18 profit off a £1 level stake. In Sandrine, they have a talented filly who comes out 1lb and upwards clear of the entire field on weight adjusted ratings.

Victory in the Group 2 Lennox Stakes at Glorious Goodwood when backed into 12/1 by smart punters on top betting sites in the UK paid off last time. The form of her third in the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes against fellow fillies and mares took a major boost when the runner-up, Inspiral, bounced back and went one better in the Prix Jacques Le Marois over in France last weekend.

Sandrine does meet re-opposing Goodwood runner-up Kinross off 2lb worse terms but she wasn’t exactly all out to win. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise if she actually confirmed the form of that race result from the end of July. There looks to be no obvious reason why Pogo and Sacred, back in third and fifth on that run, should turn the tables.

Today’s horse racing NAP had measure of many rivals last time out

With Ralph Beckett’s charge never getting his head in front without the word soft appearing in the description of the ground, horse racing betting sites may have priced up the market wrong. David Probert, who is 4-9 on Sandrine, is on board once again. He has also been a jockey follow at York, landing some touches so that there’s £18.70 profit off a £1 level stake backing his mounts here over the last five years.

Taking all that into account, there is plenty in Sandrine’s favour. That is precisely why she is our horse racing NAP of the Day this Saturday. A £10 each way punt on her with 888Sport returns £92 if she can follow-up on her Goodwood heroics. New customers who sign up and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with all the details below…

605 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

After more info on that new customer betting offer available at 888Sport? This is a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal for all SportsLens readers who don’t have an account with this online bookie already.

Join 888Sport using promo code 30FB and make a deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Avoid eWallets such as PayPal, Neteller, MuchBetter, Skrill and Paysafecard because these payment methods aren’t eligible for unlocking the bonus.

Once new customers fund their account, place a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Today’s horse racing NAP of the Day has that covered. After the wager settles, punters automatically receive 3x £10 free bets for 888Sport. Additional T&Cs apply to their casino bonus, to be claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Stake just on either of our top horse racing bets today and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus that £10 casino bonus. Make sure to follow these steps when claiming the bonus:

New customers join up with 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Place a £10+ qualifying bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once this settles, get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically The free bets are valid for 7 days Claim the £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

503 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

Here are all of the latest daily horse racing betting tips available on SportsLens: