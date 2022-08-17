WATCH: Baaeed Winning The 2022 Juddmonte International Again

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Watch the brilliant Baaeed winning the 2022 Juddmonte International Stakes again. The William Haggas-trained 4 year-old coasted into the York race with ease and breezed past his rivals to eventually win the Group One prize by 6 1/2 lengths – You can watch the 2022 Juddmonte International Stakes again below.



Watch Brilliant Baaeed Winning The 2022 Juddmonte International Again



2022 Juddmonte International Full Result

1st: BAAEED 2/5 fav (William Haggas/Jim Crowley)

2nd: Mishriff 4/1

3rd: Sir Busker 100/1

Jockey Jim Crowley told the Racing Post after the race: “I couldn’t believe it. I always knew it was there, even from day one when I rode him at Newmarket. He’s got everything, he’s the perfect racehorse.

“I’m not joking here – he’d win a July Cup all the way up to a mile and a half, he has everything. He’s as good as the greats.”

Baaeed’s Career In Numbers

Age: 4

Runs: 10

Wins: 10

Group One Wins: 6

Total Prize Money: £2,622,282

Where Next For Baaeed? Ascot Champion Stakes The Likely Target



With connections stating this will be the last season for BAAEED before a lucrative career at stud awaits, there is likely to be just ONE outing left for the Shadwell-owned wonder horse

He’s entered for three races, that include the Irish Champion Stakes and QEII Stakes at Ascot, but connections are preferring to keep him at this new trip of 1m2f and head to the Ascot Champion Stakes on 15th October – Baaeed can be backed @ 2/5 with BetUK

Baaeed Entries and Possible Next Races

