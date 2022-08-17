Countries
Home News watch baaeed winning the 2022 juddmonte international again

WATCH: Baaeed Winning The 2022 Juddmonte International Again

Updated

1 min ago

on

baaeed

Watch the brilliant Baaeed winning the 2022 Juddmonte International Stakes again. The William Haggas-trained 4 year-old coasted into the York race with ease and breezed past his rivals to eventually win the Group One prize by 6 1/2 lengths – You can watch the 2022 Juddmonte International Stakes again below.

Watch Brilliant Baaeed Winning The 2022 Juddmonte International Again

2022 Juddmonte International Full Result

1st: BAAEED 2/5 fav (William Haggas/Jim Crowley)
2nd: Mishriff 4/1
3rd: Sir Busker 100/1

crowley
Jim Crowley

Jockey Jim Crowley told the Racing Post after the race: “I couldn’t believe it. I always knew it was there, even from day one when I rode him at Newmarket. He’s got everything, he’s the perfect racehorse.

“I’m not joking here – he’d win a July Cup all the way up to a mile and a half, he has everything. He’s as good as the greats.”

Baaeed’s Career In Numbers

  • Age: 4
  • Runs: 10
  • Wins: 10
  • Group One Wins: 6
  • Total Prize Money: £2,622,282

RELATED: Brilliant Baaeed Remains Unbeaten With Easy Juddmonte International Win

Where Next For Baaeed? Ascot Champion Stakes The Likely Target

baaeed
Baaeed

With connections stating this will be the last season for BAAEED before a lucrative career at stud awaits, there is likely to be just ONE outing left for the Shadwell-owned wonder horse

He’s entered for three races, that include the Irish Champion Stakes and QEII Stakes at Ascot, but connections are preferring to keep him at this new trip of 1m2f and head to the Ascot Champion Stakes on 15th October – Baaeed can be backed @ 2/5 with BetUK

Baaeed Entries and Possible Next Races

RELATED: Baaeed The Banker To Be Named Cartier Horse Of The Year

