Mick Martin believes Newcastle United should appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager

Former Newcastle United captain Mick Martin believes Mauricio Pochettino could be an ideal choice to manage the Magpies following the change in ownership.
The Magpies are on the verge of a £300m takeover from PCP Capital Partners – backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and an announcement could be made by the end of the month.
Amidst this, there has been the talk of the Magpies potentially changing their head coach ahead of next season and former boss Rafael Benitez, currently with Dalian Yifang, has been fancied to return to the dugout.
However, Martin feels the Tyneside outfit should be looking at ex-Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino, who is a ‘big name in the game’.
Speaking to The Express, Martin gave his advice over the next Magpies head coach after admitting that Steve Bruce has done a ‘great job’ at St James’ Park this season.
“Steve came in and I was one who was saying, ‘It’s going to be hard work for him’. But I could understand him taking the job because he’s a Geordie. I have to stress, I think Steve has done a great job and the players have responded well to him,” He told.
“But if the takeover happens, I think Steve might be vulnerable. I think there could be huge changes. If so, I might be looking at the likes of Pochettino. He knows big players, he knows South America and he knows Europe. He’s a big name in the game.”
Bruce was a surprise appointment as the Magpies boss last summer after Benitez walked out at the expiry of his contract to join Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.
Initially, there was plenty of frustration among the fans over the managerial decision made by owner Mike Ashley but Bruce has been able to win over the supporters with the club’s solid position in mid-table.
Still, there are questions where he will remain at the helm beyond the current campaign, given the prospective owners may want someone, who can attract some of the world’s elite players to the club.
Pochettino definitely enhanced his reputation during his five-year stint with Tottenham Hotspur and last season’s run to the Champions League final was one of the major highlight moments of his managerial career.
It remains to be seen whether the Argentine is considered for the job ahead of a popular fan figure such as Benitez, who left the Magpies because on unfulfilled promises from Ashley.