Report: Amanda Staveley will most likely bring back Rafa Benitez if Newcastle United takeover goes through

Newcastle United could soon have new owners, with Amanda Staveley leading the talks as Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund look to seal a £300 million takeover in the coming days.
PIF will acquire an 80% of the club once they become owners, with Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners taking a 10% shareholding while the remaining 10% goes to the Reuben Brothers.
A major squad overhaul is on the cards ahead of the arrival of the prospective new owners, and current boss Steve Bruce is expected to be shown the exit door.
Former Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has been tipped to return once the takeover goes ahead, and Sky Sports’ Keith Downie has claimed it is almost inevitable to see that happening given the Spaniard’s history with Staveley.
“I think it’s almost inevitable that if Amanda Staveley does manage to complete this takeover along Saudi-based consortium, they will go for Rafa Benitez,” the Sky pundit claimed.
“He had close ties with Staveley beforehand. In fact Rafa Benitez was involved when she was brought to meet Mike Ashley for the very first time towards the end of 2017. She was very keen to retain him, and if a takeover goes through, I do think it will be difficult for Rafa Benitez to turn down.
“I’d be surprised if Newcastle United and Amanda Staveley were to go for somebody else other than Rafa Benitez.”
Rafa joined relegation-threatened Newcastle in March 2016 but was unable to guide them to safety despite an impressive end to the campaign.
He decided to remain at Saint James Park despite relegation, helping the side back to the top-flight immediately by winning the Championship.
He kept the Toons up for the following two seasons but left in June 2019 after the expiration of his contract as both him and Ashley couldn’t agree to terms of a new deal.
The Champions League-winning tactician joined Chinese Super League’s Dalian Yifang the following month on a two-and-a-half-year deal, but could be willing to return to Newcastle and help turn them to a force to reckon with at the top of the Premier League table.