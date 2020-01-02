Martina could finally leave Everton after recovering from injury

Everton could use the January transfer window to trim their squad of unwanted players and Cuco Martina may finally be on his way out as a result.
Beni Baningime, Cenk Tosun and Oumar Niasse are also expected to be offloaded, but Martina’s departure has been five months in the making.
Everton wanted the 30-year-old out over the summer before a knee injury on the training ground ruled out any chance of him leaving, but he’s now recovered and could be offloaded as a result.
Martina has made 28 appearances in all competitions since joining from Southampton in 2017, but his last outing came in Everton’s 2-1 defeat to Burnley (March 3, 2018).
The Curacao international is also out of contract this summer, so Everton will be keen to cash in before the winter transfer window shuts. Martina being available on a Bosman deal could throw a spanner in the works, however.
Overseas clubs can sign the right-back on a pre-contract deal and have the player make the move in July, so they’re unlikely to pay money to sign him six months earlier.
English clubs have to wait until Martina’s deal has expired, however, so they’d be forced to agree a permanent deal in January.
