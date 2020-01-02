Niasse should leave Everton after Ancelotti snub

Oumar Niasse should consider a move away from Everton in January as he’s been short of form and playing time in the last 18 months. The 29-year-old finds himself behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Moise Kean and Cenk Tosun in the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti this season too and has only made one Premier League appearance for his troubles.
Niasse has racked up just a single minute of football in 2019/20, coming off the bench late in Everton’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United (December 15), so it’s hard to see the Senegalese international staying at Goodison Park for the remainder of the campaign. His contract is also up in the summer and there’s no extension being mooted, so Niasse leaving would suit all parties it seems.
The centre-forward joined the Toffees from Lokomotiv Moscow in 2016 and has gone on to make 40 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 13 goals. He’s been out of favour in the last 18 months, however, amassing only 176 minutes of football since May 2018. Everton were already open to Niasse leaving on loan in January, but they may not stand in the way of a permanent deal either.
The problem is that overseas clubs can agree a pre-contract deal with the 29-year-old in January and have the player six months later, so they’re unlikely to put money up to sign him earlier. Only English clubs would have to wait until July to make a move, so they’d have to agree a deal with Everton before the window transfer window shuts.
