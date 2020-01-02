Baningime could leave Everton after 12 years

Beni Baningime could be on his way out at Everton after yet another season of disappointment. The 21-year-old, who joined the academy 12 years ago, finds himself stuck in the reserves and hasn’t played a single minute of first-team football this campaign.
In fact, his last outing for Everton came in their 1-1 draw with Swansea City (April 14, 2018). Baningime was introduced in the second half and played for 21 minutes. Since then, however, he’s been left out of the matchday squad or been an unused substitute a handful of times.
When Everton were suffering an injury crisis in midfield with Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Morgan Schneiderlin and Fabian Delph all out of action, Baningime wasn’t in any condition to capitalise. And in December, it was reported that Everton were ready to listen to offers for the 21-year-old.
Baningime has made 12 appearances in all competitions since January 2018, but he’s never managed to nail down a starting place for a prolonged period. It’s been 21 months since his last first-team outing, so an exit has been coming.
It remains to be seen where he’ll go next, but the Congo midfielder needs regular football to continue his development.
