Manchester United fans delighted with Dean Henderson’s late save vs Crystal Palace

Some Manchester United fans on Twitter were pleased with the late save from Dean Henderson during the goalless Premier League draw against Crystal Palace on the road.

The Red Devils had gone into the game on the back of successive 0-0 stalemates in the Europa League and Premier League and the streak continued with another poor attacking display.


Barring the one shot from Bruno Fernandes in the first half, they fluffed their lines and were unable to test the goalkeeper. In the end, they could have quite easily lost the game, if it was not for the late heroics from Henderson.

The 23-year-old was picked between the sticks with regular first-choice David de Gea absent due to personal reasons and he came to the club’s rescue in the 89th minute as he advanced from his goal-line and blocked a shot from Patrick van Aanholt.

Back in August 2019, Van Aanholt scored from a similar position against De Gea which turned out to be the winning goal, but he was denied by Henderson this time around much to the relief of some supporters.

Henderson has been the club’s cup goalkeeper this term with De Gea starting in the Premier League games. The Spaniard is doubtful to face Manchester City this weekend and Henderson may have another testing challenge against Europe’s most in-form side.

There has been plenty of talk that Henderson could move on this summer with his desire to play regular league football and push for the number one role with England as well. Only time will tell where his future will lie.

