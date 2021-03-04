Manchester United fans delighted with Dean Henderson’s late save vs Crystal Palace

Some Manchester United fans on Twitter were pleased with the late save from Dean Henderson during the goalless Premier League draw against Crystal Palace on the road.

The Red Devils had gone into the game on the back of successive 0-0 stalemates in the Europa League and Premier League and the streak continued with another poor attacking display.





Barring the one shot from Bruno Fernandes in the first half, they fluffed their lines and were unable to test the goalkeeper. In the end, they could have quite easily lost the game, if it was not for the late heroics from Henderson.

The 23-year-old was picked between the sticks with regular first-choice David de Gea absent due to personal reasons and he came to the club’s rescue in the 89th minute as he advanced from his goal-line and blocked a shot from Patrick van Aanholt.

Back in August 2019, Van Aanholt scored from a similar position against De Gea which turned out to be the winning goal, but he was denied by Henderson this time around much to the relief of some supporters.

Here are few reactions on Twitter.

Would be a huge mistake if we let go off Dean Henderson this summer, man. Was an embarrassing result + performance anyway but he’s saved us from an even further embarrassment right at the end there with that save. Top goalkeeper. 👍 — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) March 3, 2021

Big testament to Dean Henderson's concentration there. He's had nothing to do all game & produces that in the final minute. — ً (@utdrobbo) March 3, 2021

Dean Henderson kept a crucial clean sheet, very good save at the end there. We defended well if we're being honest, as a unit. But the front 6/4 didn't create enough, even with the fog. There's still room for improvement and it isn't as bad as people make out, yet it could…(2) — Tom (@Utd_Optimist) March 3, 2021

One positive from tonight's game: Dean Henderson. Nothing to do for 89 minutes then makes a huge save to save a point at the end. That's what being a Manchester United keeper is all about. He's got a future here.#MUFC — Danni (@MUFClogical) March 3, 2021

Dean Henderson what a save !! Just saved us even more embarrassment 👏🏼 #MUFC — Nathan Tansley (@tansley_nathan) March 3, 2021

Henderson has been the club’s cup goalkeeper this term with De Gea starting in the Premier League games. The Spaniard is doubtful to face Manchester City this weekend and Henderson may have another testing challenge against Europe’s most in-form side.

There has been plenty of talk that Henderson could move on this summer with his desire to play regular league football and push for the number one role with England as well. Only time will tell where his future will lie.

