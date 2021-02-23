Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have expressed interest in Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson

According to Manchester Evening News, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have both expressed interest in Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, and Chelsea are also interested in recruiting the services of the Englishman.

Sportslens View





The 23-year-old is not satisfied with playing second fiddle to David de Gea having featured in just two Premier League games this term since returning from a season-long loan at Sheffield United.

Henderson wants to leave Old Trafford this summer if he is not guaranteed the starting berth next season, and that has kept both Tottenham and West Ham at alert.

However, suitors must be willing to part with around £40 million to have a chance of landing the England international, and Man Utd will not hesitate to cash in on him if that amount is brought to the table.

Spurs could decide to sell error-prone goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in the summer with his deal expiring at the end of next season, and the Man Utd man would be a perfect long-term replacement.

Hammers goalie Lukasz Fabianski has only four months left on his current contract, and Henderson would not hesitate to join them if they finish the season in the top-four and come calling.

The Red Devils academy graduate wants to become England’s first-choice goalkeeper, but he knows he has to become the first-choice at his club first, and that is not happening at Old Trafford yet despite De Gea’s shaky form.

Tottenham have to replace Lloris if they are to realistically challenge strongly for any silverware, and Henderson proved his worth with the Blades last term, helping them finish comfortably in the top-half of the table with his performances.

West Ham could end up handing Fabianski a new deal given his impressive form this term, though, and it is also hard to see the club board approve a move for a £40 million goalkeeper right now.

