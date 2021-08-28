Manchester United decide to keep Diogo Dalot amid Borussia Dortmund interest

Manchester United have decided to keep Diogo Dalot beyond the summer transfer window, reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano claims.

The Red Devils recently loaned out Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe, leaving Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the senior right-back options.

It is now reported that Dalot will stay with the club with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer impressed with what he has seen of him from pre-season.

The decision will end the club’s pursuit of Kieran Trippier. A deal has always appeared unlikely with Atletico Madrid’s hefty €40m million demands.

Sportslens view:

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been United’s undisputed pick for the right-back position when it comes to the Premier League and European games.

The 23-year-old has been an excellent addition for the club with his excellent tackling and interceptions skills in one-on-one situations.

However, he has not offered much going forward, This has probably been a reason behind the club’s early window pursuit of Trippier.

With Atletico reluctant to negotiate, it appears a good decision to keep Dalot, who has the ability to deliver quality crosses into the box.

Meanwhile, the lack of threat from the overlapping right-back may not prove much of a concern for United with their excellent spending.

Jadon Sancho has been pursued to add more quality from the problematic right-wing role while Cristiano Ronaldo is a game-changer signing.

The Portuguese has returned to Old Trafford after 11 seasons away. He is a menace for the opposition defence with his superb heading ability.

United have not secured their targets that included a new right-back and midfielder, but they are now a much firesome attacking unit from last term.

