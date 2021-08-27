Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Wolves vs Manchester United

BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson has stated his prediction for Sunday’s Premier League clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux.

Wolves have made a poor beginning to their league campaign under new boss Bruno Lage, suffering successive 1-0 defeats to Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

They returned to winning ways with a 4-0 Carabao Cup triumph over Nottingham Forest in midweek and will be hoping to carry the momentum into the United game.

United started their season with a stunning 5-1 win over Leeds United, but they were disappointing at St Mary’s last weekend, playing out a 1-1 draw against Southampton.

Ahead of this weekend’s meeting between the clubs, Lawrenson has stated his prediction. He has backed United to secure the three points with a 2-0 victory.

He said: “Manchester United were disappointing in the second half against Southampton.”

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer put different players on, but there did not seem to be any sort of plan.

“Football changes every season – look how teams go from a back four to a back five – and I don’t think you need two holding midfielders nowadays.

“Solskjaer usually goes with Fred and Scott McTominay and went with the Brazilian and Nemanja Matic at Southampton.

“Wolves have made quite a few chances in the opening games but have yet to score.”

Sportslens view:

Wolves ended the previous campaign on a disappointing note, and things have not changed despite a new manager at the helm.

The Midlands outfit proved a bogey club for United in the past, but they have lost three of the last four meetings between them.

Two of those were in the league last term. It remains to be seen whether they can end the run with a much-needed victory.

It won’t be easy against a United side that will be keen to make amends after an average showing against the Saints last week.

They looked a different outfit from the season opener and could have lost if not for a few quality saves from David de Gea.

The games between the clubs have been tight, with one goal being the highest margin for a league win since Wolves’ promotion.

United are slow starters under Solskjaer. Wolves will be aiming to make a quick start off the blocks to capitalise on any errors.

