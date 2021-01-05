Manchester City keeping a close eye on Real Madrid standout Sergio Ramos

Manchester City had a brilliant transfer window prior to this season, securing the signings of several impactful players. However, the Citizens are already looking ahead to the summer as they look to strengthen their squad even more.

According to ESPN, Pep Guardiola’s side is keen on signing long-time Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos. His current deal at the Bernabeu expires in June, making him available on a free transfer if he decided to leave Spain.





Although his wages would be hefty, to say the least, City has already made it clear they aren’t shy to pay the Spanish international his desired amount. Ramos is on the verge of turning 35 but despite his age, Guardiola is still a huge fan. He believes the centre-back would bring boatloads of experience and quality to an already stable backline at the Etihad.

Sources close to ESPN claim that contract negotiations between Los Blancos and Ramos continue to stall, but the player has made it clear that he’s completely focused on staying put. Club finances within Madrid have created some tension between the two parties, which is seen as the number one reason Ramos hasn’t signed a new deal.

As for Man City, they’re not the only ones keen on the 34-year old’s services. Manchester United and PSG are also interested in the defender. It would be a dream for any of these sides to acquire a player of Ramos’ calibre on a free transfer, so if he fails to sign a new contract, the lineup of potential suitors will certainly grow.

City currently has a backline consisting of Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, and John Stones. On the whole, they’ve done relatively well this term, conceding just 13 goals in 15 Premier League matches, which is the lowest of any side in England’s top flight.

But a club of Man City’s stature is always looking for ways to bolster their side and especially with a manager like Guardiola, the possibilities of high-profile signings are endless.

It will be very interesting to see if Sergio Ramos does sign a new contract with Real Madrid or not. If he decides to part ways with the La Liga giants, expect City to be heavily in the race for his signature come summer.