Real Madrid risk losing their best and longest-serving player for free with two clubs hovering over Sergio Ramos as his future remains blurry.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is in the final six months of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. Now that the January transfer window has started, he can legally negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of Spain. However, he remains keen on staying at the club but there remains no clarity as to whether he will actually extend his stay.





Florentino Perez has offered the 34-year-old an extension of just one year at the same salary as he is earning right now. While Ramos understands the impact of the coronavirus and is willing to continue without an increase in his wages, he would like an extension of two years which the board is not very keen on providing.

Diario GOL reports that the Spanish international has now received two lucrative offers to leave Los Blancos at the end of this season. Paris Saint-Germain, who have been interested for a few months now, are in the running whereas Manchester United are thought to be a new entrant in a bid to strengthen their backline.

PSG had reportedly offered Ramos a substantial wage increase with the contract duration he is interested in. With Thiago Silva having left the Parc des Princes, Ramos is seen as a solid option for the backline at least for the next 2 years, especially with the Champions League being the French side’s major objective for the future.

United on the other hand are looking to partner Harry Maguire beside a more reliable player than Victor Lindelof. The Swede lacks aerial prowess and physicality for which Eric Bailly has covered. However, the Ivorian’s fitness remains an issue which is why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has explored the possibility of landing Ramos for a free transfer.

In between the Red Devils and the Parisians, Ramos would definitely prefer the latter considering that they are regular contenders for silverware in France, whereas United is currently on a streak of three trophyless seasons. However, it seems only a matter of time when Madrid reach an agreement with him and knock back any supposed suitors.

Where do you think Ramos will ply his trade in the next season and beyond?