Liverpool told to pay £29 million for Renato Sanches – report

Liverpool are keen to sign Lille midfielder Renato Sanches according to a report from L’Equipe (print edition, August 1st, page 37).

And Reds boss Jurgen Klopp can allegedly pick the 23-year-old former Bayern Munich ace up for just €35 million (£29 million).

Central midfield is undoubtedly an area where Klopp will be keen to strengthen at Anfield.

That’s after Gini Wijnaldum joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

And it seems as though the German may well have identified the man for the job.

Liverpool to move in for Sanches?

L’Equipe claims that the Merseyside outfit are keen to sign the Lille ace.

The Ligue 1 outfit are demanding at least £29 million for the Portugal international.

Sanches has been absolutely brilliant for Lille since joining the French club from Bayern Munich in 2019.

The Portuguese ace has reinvented himself with Lille. He is now starting to show the form that convinced Bayern to part with such a hefty fee to acquire his services five years ago.

Sanches is energetic, dynamic and has athleticism in abundance. In other words, he is the ideal signing for Liverpool this summer.

£29 million or the Lille ace would represent outstanding value for the Reds.

He was recently described as ‘unstoppable’ by 90 Min.

The 23-year-old would strengthen Liverpool’s engine room considerably. Klopp needs to get this one done asap. Whether FSG believe that £29 million is a fair price for Sanches, however, remains to be seen.

