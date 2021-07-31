Liverpool could be plotting a move to sign Manuel Locatelli

Liverpool are now in the race to sign Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, according to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport (print edition, July 30, page 28).

It was suggested earlier in the week that an ‘unnamed English club’ had joined Juventus and Arsenal in the race to sign the 23-year-old ace.

And Gazzetta dello Sport now believe that Liverpool are that unnamed club.

What an incredible signing Locatelli would be for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp desperately needs to bring in some central midfield reinforcements after Georginio Wijnaldum left Anfield to sign for Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool moving in for Locatelli?

GDS reckon that the Merseyside outfit are the latest club to enter the race for the Euro 2020 star.

The Sassuolo star would be a superb addition for the Reds.

In 34 Serie A appearances last season, the defensive midfielder averaged 2.4 tackles, 1.5 interceptions and 1.7 clearances per game.

He also made 80.9 passes per match and recorded an incredibly impressive completion rate of 88.3%.

Locatelli won’t come cheap, though.

Eurosport have claimed that the Italy international will set Liverpool back around £35 million this summer.

That’s good value for the midfielder. Locatelli would strengthen Liverpool’s central midfield options considerably.

talkSPORT recently described the Sassuolo ace as a ‘midfield sensation’.

This is one that Klopp should be trying to get done at all costs.

Stats obtained via WhoScored.

