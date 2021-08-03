Liverpool linked with a move for Jonathan David

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Canadian international Jonathan David.

According to TSN Sports, the Reds have been keeping tabs on the 21-year-old forward for quite a while now and they would look to make their move if Lille decide to cash in on him this summer.

English sources tell @TSN_Sports, if Lille look to sell Canadian striker Jonathan David to raise funds because of the club’s financial challenges, Liverpool has David very high on the team’s list of potential strikers. Liverpool has long kept tabs on the Canadian’s development. — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) August 2, 2021

The French champions are under financial pressure right now and they could look to sell some of their key players in order to balance the books.

It is no secret that Liverpool will need to add more depth to their attacking department and signing a quality forward should be a priority for them.

Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino has not been at his best for quite some time now and Jurgen Klopp needs to bring in someone who can challenge the 29 year old for the starting berth.

Firmino scored just nine goals in the Premier League last season and a club of Liverpool’s stature needs a more clinical goal scorer leading the line.

David was highly rated before his move to Lille and he has the potential to develop into a top-class player with experience and coaching. He helped Lille win the title last season with 13 goals and five assists across all competitions.

Working under a world-class manager like Jurgen Klopp could help unlock the Canadian’s potential.

The German manager has helped the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane take their game on to another level under his management and he could have a similar transformative impact on David’s career as well.