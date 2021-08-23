Liverpool have refused to let Mohamed Salah leave on international duty

By
Sai
-

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will not be allowed to join up with the Egyptian squad for the upcoming international game against Angola due to coronavirus concerns.

The Premier League giants are prepared to let him participate in the game against Gabon because it is an amber list country. Salah would not have to quarantine upon his return.

Egypt is on the red list, and the Reds have decided to stop him from participating in the game against Angola, which will be played at home.

The Premier League club maintains that the same rule applies to any player who could be asked to travel to a red list country during the upcoming international break.

Liverpool are prepared to allow their players to travel if the quarantine rules are lifted in future.

Salah is one of the best players in the world and vital to the way Liverpool play.

Losing him for an extended period would be a major blow for the Reds, and it is understandable why they have taken the decision.

Here is how some Liverpool fans have reacted to the decision.

