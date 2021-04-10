Juventus could propose a swap deal to re-sign Everton forward Moise Kean

Juventus could propose to re-sign Moise Kean from Everton this summer in a potential exchange deal, Tuttosport reports.

Kean left the Bianconeri for the Toffees in 2019 for £29m, but he had a frustrating debut campaign, registering just two goals in 33 appearances.

He scored couple of goals in the Carabao Cup at the start of this season, but it was not sufficient as he was loaned out to Paris Saint-Germain.

His time in Paris has been a huge hit with 15 goals in 31 outings, and Les Parisiens are likely to explore the possibility of a permanent deal.

It is now reported by Tuttosport that the Bianconeri are also plotting a move to re-sign their graduate, who still likes the club.

The Toffees have command a significant fee on top of Kean’s success with Les Parisiens, but the Bianconeri are aiming to negotiate a swap deal.

They are reportedly prepared to offer one of Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey or Douglas Costa as part of a summer deal for the Italy international.

Sportslens view:

Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti has previously said that he would listen to the desire of Kean, and would be open to his permanent exit at the right price this summer.

Among the above-mentioned trio, Rabiot could be the realistic target for the Toffees with the club in need to reinforce the midfield department.

Rabiot could reportedly be available for just £17.3m, and the presence of Ancelotti could be a defining factor in luring him to Goodison Park.

The 26-year-old made his first-team debut at Paris Saint-Germain when Ancelotti was the head coach, and the duo reportedly share a good relationship.

Ramsey had a superb career with Arsenal, registering 65 goals and 65 assists in 371 appearances, but he has yet to overcome his regular niggles.

The same can be said about Douglas Costa whose career over the past few years has been hampered by numerous injury concerns. The Toffees should stay away from both players.

