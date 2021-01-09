Carlo Ancelotti reacts to transfer speculation involving Bernard and Moise Kean

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has reacted to the transfer speculation involving Bernard and Moise Kean during the current transfer window.

The Toffees had an impressive first half to the season and they are currently seventh in the league with 29 points, just four behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.





They will be in FA Cup third round action against Rotherham United this afternoon and prior to the game, Ancelotti has provided an update on the positions of Bernard and Kean.

Bernard has struggled for regular playing time this term and he has accumulated less than 500 minutes of first-team action across all competitions.

Corriere dello Sport recently claimed that Roma are interested in signing him and they could offer Robin Olsen (on loan at Everton) as a makeweight to lower the fee.

However, Ancelotti has emphasised that there has been no contact with Roma involving Bernard, but the club would like to extend Olsen’s stay.

“To be honest with you we are not talking with Roma about Bernard. He is our player, also Olsen is our player, it’s a totally different situation,” He told reporters via Liverpool Echo.

“With Olsen we’d like to keep him for the future, we are going to talk to Roma. But there’s been no discussion with Roma for Bernard. He is our player and will be our player.”

Elsewhere, Moise Kean has enjoyed a fine run of form with Paris Saint-Germain whom he joined on a season-long loan from the Toffees in October.

He has scored 10 goals in his 17 appearances and it has been recently reported that Les Parisiens may look to sign him on a permanent basis.

When asked about Kean’s future, Ancelotti acknowledged that the club are open to negotiating a permanent deal, if the striker wants to remain with the French champions.

“I think that at first we have to look to the desire of the player. If the player wants to stay at PSG then of course the two clubs have to sit at the table to talk about this,” He said.

“We are open to talk and the club is open to talk about this if PSG wants to sign Moise Kean, who is doing really well in this moment.”

