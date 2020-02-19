Guillem Balague reacts to Liverpool defeat vs Atletico Madrid

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
“Welcome to Anfield. It is not over yet.”
These are the words of Jurgen Klopp in the post-match press conference as Liverpool suffered a 1-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 first-leg on Tuesday.
Time and time again, Liverpool have done miracles at Anfield, and the Reds are hoping that once again their fortress will take them through.
Spanish football expert Guillem Balague is still pinning hopes on Liverpool to go through, but added a caveat that the Reds need to find ‘more avenues to beat this compact rival’.
I feel @lfc will turn it around in Anfield (me again not trusting Aleti 😂) but will have to find more avenues to beat this compact rival in their best match of the season
— Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) February 18, 2020
Despite enjoying 73% of possession, Liverpool failed to register a single shot on target. An early goal from Saul Niguez helped the home side, and from there on, they defended deep and made life difficult for Liverpool.
The reigning European champions will have the confidence to turn it around having beaten La Liga giants Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield last season. However, Atletico are more compact, and Diego Simeone’s side will be looking to adopt similar tactics in Merseyside as well.