Liverpool fans react to Jordan Henderson injury update

Liverpool suffered a 1-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Round of 16 Champions League tie at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night.
It was the Reds’ first defeat in all competitions since losing 5-0 against Aston Villa in December. An early goal from Saul Niguez gave the Rojiblancos the advantage heading into the second leg at Anfield in three weeks’ time.
Despite enjoying 73% of possession, Liverpool failed to register a single shot on goal, as the defence of their Champions League title now hangs in the balance.
The match also saw Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson being forced off through a hamstring injury in the 80th minute. According to James Pearce of the Athletic, the Reds skipper was limping as he trudged through the mixed zone, and will undergo a scan on his hamstring.
Many Liverpool fans have shared their concern on Henderson’s injury, as, needless to say, he is a vital member of the side, and his absence will be a huge blow.
Won't make a huge difference at this stage, league is done and he's not the type of player needed vs a team like Leti that defends so deep, especially at home when ya need to win by 2. No need for Fab and Hendo to play 2nd leg. Hopefully he's back in time for the quarters.
— Captain moustache and his magic flute (@MoustacheHis) February 18, 2020
It's just gonna get worse and worse isn't it
— Hairy Macancheese (@macncheese065) February 18, 2020
As good as he’s been, nice to have options there, Fabinho, wijnaldum, keita, ox, Milner, minamino & if needed the likes of Curtis Jones and lallana..
— Mitchell – Madrid-Istanbul-Doha (@SmiggoM) February 18, 2020
Just give Ox or Nabi a couple of games and let Hendo rest for second leg.
— Chris Johnson (@belfman30) February 18, 2020
Step forward Ribena man…….@JamesMilner he will sort this #legend
— Rich 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@ick1emonkey) February 18, 2020
He's a fighter. In case he succumb, VVD should take the armband next game/leg.
— KloppKop 🍥 (@iKloppUKlopp) February 18, 2020
Oh man 😳 hope it’s not a serious injury
— Exploring Life (@__exploringlife) February 18, 2020
Liverpool have enough depth in midfield though, and the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or even Adam Lallana can fill his role.