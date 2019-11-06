Football Fans react to Tottenham target Andre Onana’s display vs Chelsea

Many football fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Andre Onana’s performance after Chelsea drew 4-4 against Ajax in the Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.
In a high octane end-to-end thriller, the Dutch club made it 4-1 in the second half before Chelsea made a heroic come-back.
The Blues were given a lifeline when two Ajax players were sent off. Frank Lampard’s side made it 4-4 and could have won the match, but Onana made some heroic saves and kept Ajax in the game.
According to a recent report from The Sun, Tottenham have made the Ajax goalkeeper their number one target with Hugo Lloris currently out injured.
Ajax could demand a fee in the region of £35million for the Cameroon international, and would be willing to sell should the right offer come in.
Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter from football fans about Onana’s performance last night.
By the way, how good is Andre Onana? He makes heroic saves on an almost weekly basis. One of the best in the world.
— EiF (@EiFSoccer) November 5, 2019
If André Onana doesn’t end up being one of the 3 most expensive goalkeepers of all time, Ajax need to fire their negotiators. What a talent.
— Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) November 5, 2019
Ziyech and Onana propaganda starts now. 2 players needed at my club. #THFC pic.twitter.com/d8hfSYzACR
— joe #EriksenOut (@TerrificTanguy) November 5, 2019
Andre Onana potential Lloris replacement?
— Hotspur Edition (@HotspurEdition) November 5, 2019
I JUST CAN’T BREATHE. WHAT THE HELL ONANA DID?#CHEAJA pic.twitter.com/cCkJSGQTrt
— Твоя Тыковка. (@YulhenDansk) November 5, 2019
André Onana is a top five goalie in the world. pic.twitter.com/aaH951WHPm
— Sjors van Veen (@SjorsvVeen) November 5, 2019
Man of the Match #onana #CHEAJA pic.twitter.com/gfRFeriPdy
— Dirk Remery (@dirkremery) November 5, 2019
Lloris is currently sidelined with a horrific elbow injury, and Spurs are ready to offload him. His form has arguably dipped over the last 12 months, and Mauricio Pochettino feels that the time has come to sign a long-term replacement for the French goalkeeper.