Football Fans react to Tottenham target Andre Onana’s display vs Chelsea

6 November, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham

Many football fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Andre Onana’s performance after Chelsea drew 4-4 against Ajax in the Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

In a high octane end-to-end thriller, the Dutch club made it 4-1 in the second half before Chelsea made a heroic come-back.

The Blues were given a lifeline when two Ajax players were sent off. Frank Lampard’s side made it 4-4 and could have won the match, but Onana made some heroic saves and kept Ajax in the game.

According to a recent report from The Sun, Tottenham have made the Ajax goalkeeper their number one target with Hugo Lloris currently out injured.

Ajax could demand a fee in the region of £35million for the Cameroon international, and would be willing to sell should the right offer come in.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter from football fans about Onana’s performance last night.

Lloris is currently sidelined with a horrific elbow injury, and Spurs are ready to offload him. His form has arguably dipped over the last 12 months, and Mauricio Pochettino feels that the time has come to sign a long-term replacement for the French goalkeeper.

