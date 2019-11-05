Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Andre Onana transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports broke out that the north London club are interested in signing Andre Onana.
According to reports from The Sun, Spurs have made the Ajax goalkeeper their number one target with Hugo Lloris currently out injured.
Ajax are demanding a fee between £30million and £35million for their Cameroon international, and would be willing to sell should the right offer come in.
Lloris is currently sidelined with a horrific elbow injury, and Spurs are ready to offload him. His form has arguably dipped over the last 12 months, and Mauricio Pochettino feels that time has come to sign a long-term replacement for the French goalkeeper.
The report has divided some of the Spurs fans on social media. Onana was at fault for Ajax’s collapse in last season’s Champions League semi-final against Spurs, and many fans believe that the 23-year-old won’t be an upgrade on Lloris.
However, there are many fans who feel that the time has come to replace Lloris and that Onana would be a brilliant replacement for him. He is young, and has the potential to nail down the number one spot at the north London club. Here are some of the selected tweets:
I’d take this guy, very good keeper in my opinion. Hugo is declining rapidly!
— The Original S.P. (@TheOriginalSP1) November 4, 2019
Great deal
— ⒶⒶⓇⓄⓃ|ⓈⓅⓇⓎ (@thatsmeronnie) November 4, 2019
Not good enough. Nothing wrong with Gazzaniga
— Stathi Marneros (@SpartanStathi) November 4, 2019
He’s more of a liability than Lloris.
— bubsisclean (@bubsisclean) November 4, 2019
He will just be another Lloris but unlike Hugo he still has a long time to get better and is still a good goalie even tho he isn’t a Neuer
— H (@GioCelsosiuu) November 4, 2019
Not totally convinced with him
He’s basically a younger Lloris only bonus is that he can use his feet better than Lloris
— Alex Benson-Wilson (@alexbw11) November 4, 2019
He was the reason we got through the CL semi final! Overrated….so presumably, we’ll buy him 👀
— Steve Elsom (@steveelsom1) November 4, 2019