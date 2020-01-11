Sheffield United moved to fifth in the Premier League table after beating West Ham 1-0 on Friday at Bramall Lane.
Oliver McBurnie capitalised on a defensive error to score the only goal of the match. West Ham had an injury-time equaliser ruled out by Video Assistant Referee.
Premier League Standings
(Total games, Total games won, goal difference, points)
1. Liverpool: 20, 19, +35, 58
2. Leicester City: 21, 14, +27, 45
3. Manchester City: 21, 14, +32, 44
4. Chelsea: 21, 11, +7, 36
5. Sheffield United: 22, 8, +3, 32
6. Manchester United: 21, 8, +7, 31
7. Tottenham Hotspur: 21, 8, +6, 30
8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 21, 7, +3, 30
9. Crystal Palace: 21, 7, -4, 28
10. Arsenal: 21, 6, -2, 27
11. Everton: 21, 7, -8, 25
12. Southampton: 21, 7, -13, 25
13. Newcastle United: 21, 7, -13, 25
14. Brighton & Hove Albion: 21, 6, -4, 24
15. Burnley: 21, 7, -10, 24
16. West Ham United: 21, 6, -8, 22
17. Aston Villa: 21, 6, -10, 21
18. Bournemouth: 21, 5, -12, 20
19. Watford: 21, 4, -17, 19
20. Norwich City: 21, 3, -19, 14
EPL Live Scores & Results
Sheffield United 1-0 West Ham
Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal
Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Leicester City vs Southampton
Chelsea vs Burnley
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool
AFC Bournemouth vs Watford
Aston Villa vs Manchester City
EPL Highlights
Friday round-up: Moyes suffered his first defeat during his second spell of being in charge at West Ham.
The Hammers lost goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski to an injury after just 15 minutes. After a disappointing first half, the home side took the lead through McBurnie.
Absolute joke this handball rule!
— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 10, 2020
John Fleck took advantage of a big mistake by substitute goalkeeper David Martin, and he teed up the 23-year-old who finished from close range.
Sebastien Haller had a goal ruled out for offside after 69 minutes. Robert Snodgrass thought he had levelled for the Hammers in injury time but the goal was disallowed after the ball was judged to have hit Declan Rice’s arm in the build-up.