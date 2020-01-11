Blog Competitions English Premier League Premier League Week 22: Results and Highlights

Premier League Week 22: Results and Highlights

11 January, 2020 English Premier League, Sheffield United, West Ham

Sheffield United moved to fifth in the Premier League table after beating West Ham 1-0 on Friday at Bramall Lane.

Oliver McBurnie capitalised on a defensive error to score the only goal of the match. West Ham had an injury-time equaliser ruled out by Video Assistant Referee.

Premier League Standings

(Total games, Total games won, goal difference, points)

1. Liverpool: 20, 19, +35, 58

2. Leicester City: 21, 14, +27, 45

3. Manchester City: 21, 14, +32, 44

4. Chelsea: 21, 11, +7, 36

5. Sheffield United: 22, 8, +3, 32

6. Manchester United: 21, 8, +7, 31

7. Tottenham Hotspur: 21, 8, +6, 30

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 21, 7, +3, 30

9. Crystal Palace: 21, 7, -4, 28

10. Arsenal: 21, 6, -2, 27

11. Everton: 21, 7, -8, 25

12. Southampton: 21, 7, -13, 25

13. Newcastle United: 21, 7, -13, 25

14. Brighton & Hove Albion: 21, 6, -4, 24

15. Burnley: 21, 7, -10, 24

16. West Ham United: 21, 6, -8, 22

17. Aston Villa: 21, 6, -10, 21

18. Bournemouth: 21, 5, -12, 20

19. Watford: 21, 4, -17, 19

20. Norwich City: 21, 3, -19, 14

EPL Live Scores & Results 

Sheffield United 1-0 West Ham

Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal

Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Leicester City vs Southampton

Chelsea vs Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

AFC Bournemouth vs Watford

Aston Villa vs Manchester City

EPL Highlights 

Friday round-up: Moyes suffered his first defeat during his second spell of being in charge at West Ham.

The Hammers lost goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski to an injury after just 15 minutes. After a disappointing first half, the home side took the lead through McBurnie.

John Fleck took advantage of a big mistake by substitute goalkeeper David Martin, and he teed up the 23-year-old who finished from close range.

Sebastien Haller had a goal ruled out for offside after 69 minutes. Robert Snodgrass thought he had levelled for the Hammers in injury time but the goal was disallowed after the ball was judged to have hit Declan Rice’s arm in the build-up.

