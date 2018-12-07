Yerry Mina raves about Everton teammate Jordan Pickford

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford came under criticism recently from the media following his error in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool last weekend.
Pickford made an uncharacteristic error and allowed Divock Origi to score in the stoppage time at Anfield.
The Everton goalkeeper, who is on £60k-per-week wages at the club, has been superb this season but his latest error in the derby has tainted his impressive start to the campaign.
However, Everton defender Yerry Mina has not only backed him to come back stronger, but has hailed him as one of the best goalkeepers in the league.
Mina, who joined during the summer transfer window from Barcelona, has labelled Pickford as a ‘real leader’ and suggested that he is one of the best in the Premier League.
“First and foremost, not only is Jordan a great keeper, he’s a top bloke as well and a really good friend,” said Mina in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports.
“Errors can happen all over the field at any time, you need only look at last night where he saved us on a few occasions. He’s a real leader and one of the best keepers in this league.”
Pickford joined the Toffees from Sunderland for a fee in the region of £30 million in 2017, and has gradually established himself as one of the key players for his club and country.
Everton find themselves sixth in the Premier League table after 15 games, eight points behind fifth placed Arsenal.