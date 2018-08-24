West Ham manager Pellegrini sends out a message to the fans

Manuel Pellegrini has urged the West Ham fans to stay until the end of the game.
The Hammers have started the season in poor form yet again. They lost their opening game of the season 4-0 against Liverpool and followed that up with a 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth last weekend.
Many fans were seen leaving the stadium early during the defeat against the Cherries and although it is hard to fault the fans for leaving, Pellegrini believes that the team needs their support during this rough patch.
The Hammers can be excused for losing against Liverpool as the Reds are one of the best sides in the League. However, they should have been more competitive in that game.
Against the Cherries, they also should have salvaged a point. West Ham took the lead in the first-half through a Marko Arnautovic penalty and things looked promising. However, a second-half meltdown led to goals from Callum Wilson and Steve Cook and the Cherries subsequently earned the three points.
Next up for Pellegrini’s side is a clash against Arsenal on Saturday and the West Ham boss has sent out a message to the fans.
As quoted by BBC, he said that “the players need everybody together”.
“I perfectly understand if you are losing 4-1 or 5-1, maybe you leave early, but losing 2-1?” he added.
“Maybe the fans had a reason, but I just want to clarify their importance.
“It is not about how much I criticised the fans – it is how much the team needs the fans.”