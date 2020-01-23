West Ham fans react to Manuel Lanzini display vs Leicester City

West Ham suffered their second defeat in their last three games after losing 4-1 against Leicester City in the Premier League at King Power Stadium on Wednesday.
Leicester, who are enjoying a fabulous 2019-20 campaign under Brendan Rodgers, returned to winning ways after suffering back to back defeats in the league.
Harvey Barnes opened the scoring and then turned into a provider for Ricardo Pereira on the stroke of half-time. West Ham captain Mark Noble made it 2-1 from the spot, but two goals from Ayoze Perez sealed all three points for the home side.
Many West Ham fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to Manuel Lanzini’s performance.
The Argentine has been very poor in recent games, and it was quite a surprise that David Moyes included him in the starting line-up ahead of Pablo Fornals.
The 26-year-old has looked the shadow of the player he once was this season, and his performance against the Foxes was so poor once again.
He offered very little on the pitch, and many West Ham fans feel that Moyes should drop him now. Here are some of the selected tweets:
@davidgold Can you not see our midfield is too slow and negative? Lanzini is a fraud, only good at set pieces! Haller is poor at holding the ball up, poor when clean through. No pace on the wings, slow Rb.
Only players I’d keep in that squad are Antonio,Rice,fab,diop,oggy
— James Seward (@James8189) January 23, 2020
I think most of the playes are trying hard but they are not good enough. There is difference in class between us and Leicester City due to bad signings and lack of ambitions by the board. The player that let me down the most is Lanzini.
— Haitham 🇸🇩 (@esWWOXS1dvFhR1P) January 23, 2020
Exactly we can’t create anything atm.
Lanzini looks finished Snodgrass you can’t rely on him consistently.
Payet can create chances all day long.
— Jonesy ☆ (@RockyWhu) January 23, 2020
We desperately need a centre midfielder. Noble looks like he can’t kick the ball off the floor anymore.
Lanzini… It pains me to say but he needs to be shipped back to River Plate.
A right back would also be nice…
— Club. West Ham (@ClubdeWestHam) January 22, 2020
A 4 for Lanzini is more than generous! He was shocking
— ⚒DTC 1972⚒ (@darrentcalow) January 22, 2020
Lanzini your a joke. Someone tell me the last good thing he did in an Hammers shirt other than a goal against spurs nearly 3 years ago. Cause I can’t think of anything. No effort no passion, no desire. Pathetic. Shouldn’t even be on the bench.
— ⚒ ⚽️Billy Boland ⚽️⚒ (@billyhammer4eva) January 22, 2020
Lanzini is absolutely stealing a living. What’s he on, 100 bags a week? Granted, Moyes has made some decent subs, but he needs to drop Lanzini next game. #LeiWhu
— West Ham Rambles (@WestHamRambles) January 22, 2020