West Ham fans react to Manuel Lanzini display vs Leicester City

23 January, 2020 English Premier League, Leicester, West Ham

West Ham suffered their second defeat in their last three games after losing 4-1 against Leicester City in the Premier League at King Power Stadium on Wednesday.

Leicester, who are enjoying a fabulous 2019-20 campaign under Brendan Rodgers, returned to winning ways after suffering back to back defeats in the league.

Harvey Barnes opened the scoring and then turned into a provider for Ricardo Pereira on the stroke of half-time. West Ham captain Mark Noble made it 2-1 from the spot, but two goals from Ayoze Perez sealed all three points for the home side.

Many West Ham fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to Manuel Lanzini’s performance.

The Argentine has been very poor in recent games, and it was quite a surprise that David Moyes included him in the starting line-up ahead of Pablo Fornals.

The 26-year-old has looked the shadow of the player he once was this season, and his performance against the Foxes was so poor once again.

He offered very little on the pitch, and many West Ham fans feel that Moyes should drop him now. Here are some of the selected tweets:

