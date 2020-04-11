West Ham chief Karren Brady has concerns over Premier League restart: report

West Ham United vice-chairman Karren Brady has expressed her concerns over restarting the Premier League season amid the growing crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The top-flight campaign was initially postponed until April 3 after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi were tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on March 12.
The FA thereafter decided to suspended anything associated to football until April 30 and the Premier League have since confirmed that the season won’t resume at the beginning of May.
Brady has been one of those, who has previously called for the season to be scrapped for the safety of the fans, players and staff and she is now unsure whether the campaign will recommence.
Even if there is a restart, the 51-year-old feels that she would be ‘more worried’ about the health and wellbeing of the Hammers players despite the fact that the remaining games could be played behind closed doors.
“The re-start is delayed until the virus is at least well under control, and who knows when that will be? Even then, matches could be behind closed doors,” Brady wrote in her column on The Sun.
“This would save about £760million on our TV contracts but do nothing for all the other lost income. And, as worried as I am about the financial impact, I am more worried about the health and wellbeing of my players.”
West Ham United have become the second Premier League club after Southampton to agree wage deferrals and the same was announced through an official statement on Friday evening.
While Brady and manager David Moyes have taken temporary 30 per cent pay-cuts, the Hammers players have agreed on a lower percentage but still higher than the 10 per cent deferral rate, which was acceptable to the Saints squad.