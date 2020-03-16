Blog Competitions English Premier League Twitter reacts as Karren Brady clarifies her stance on Liverpool

16 March, 2020 English Premier League, Liverpool, West Ham

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady has changed her stance after making a statement over the weekend that the Premier League should consider declaring the season “null and void”.

Football in England has been postponed till April 3 amid the global coronavirus pandemic. However, there are fears that resuming the season in early April is almost impossible.

In her weekly column for The Sun, Brady has claimed that the present season should be scrapped. She has come under strong criticism as the Hammers are 16th in the Premier League. They are just above the relegation zone and are separated only by goal difference.

Her post also angered a lot of Liverpool fans as the Reds are only two wins away from nine games to lift their first league title since 1990.

Brady has now backtracked from her initial comments and has attempted to clarify her claims on social networking site Twitter. She wrote:

Many football fans have pointed out that Brady wouldn’t be saying the same thing if West Ham were in the title race instead of battling for survival.

