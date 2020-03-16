Twitter reacts as Karren Brady clarifies her stance on Liverpool

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady has changed her stance after making a statement over the weekend that the Premier League should consider declaring the season “null and void”.
Football in England has been postponed till April 3 amid the global coronavirus pandemic. However, there are fears that resuming the season in early April is almost impossible.
In her weekly column for The Sun, Brady has claimed that the present season should be scrapped. She has come under strong criticism as the Hammers are 16th in the Premier League. They are just above the relegation zone and are separated only by goal difference.
Her post also angered a lot of Liverpool fans as the Reds are only two wins away from nine games to lift their first league title since 1990.
Brady has now backtracked from her initial comments and has attempted to clarify her claims on social networking site Twitter. She wrote:
My point was safety of fans, players, staff come 1st & if the remaining games just cannot be played the only fair & reasonable thing is to declare season null and void. Who knows who would have gone down or come up if the PL/EFL games have not actually been played in full? 2/2 https://t.co/JTQukQv30Y
— Lady Karren Brady (@karren_brady) March 15, 2020
Many football fans have pointed out that Brady wouldn’t be saying the same thing if West Ham were in the title race instead of battling for survival.
Here are some of the selected tweets:
Absolutely shameless 🙈
— James McGeoghan (@jimmymack84) March 16, 2020
hypocrite, is your point was safety of fans, player and staff.
you wont event talk something football at this time, Kareeennn
— Setto (@Setokun313) March 16, 2020
Yes. No one knows who would have gone up or down. But aren't we all agreed upon one fact that Liverpool will win the title? Or do you think West Ham have a chance of winning the title over the remaining 9 games? Bare minimum they deserve to be declared champs.
— Viswajith Karapoondi Nott (@karapoondi) March 16, 2020
Your point was self interest, disgraceful opportunism at this current time. Priority is finishing this season before starting another, however bad a season West Ham are having.
— Cheadle guy (@CheadleWhite) March 16, 2020
It could be another story if westham are 6 points from get the win premier league you would speak something differently isn't it
— asawin (@asawintun) March 16, 2020
Yes your only saying this because West ham are not in relegation, you would've had different opinion if Westham were bottom two hey?? Hmmm LIVERPOOL CHAMPIONS
— A H (@abidlfc) March 15, 2020
So it's fair and ok to null and void the season if it saves your team from relegation, but not if it means your team wins the league?
Yeah that seems legit 🤦🏻♂️
Tell you what Karren, I'll agree to that if you refund every fan for the tickets and expenses for the whole season 👍
— Chris Ruddock (@ChrisandCandz) March 15, 2020
Voiding the season benefits the clubs that are struggling and have done nothing to earn another season of Premier league money, stop pushing your agenda for your struggling club.
— corbywhite (@gandalflufc) March 15, 2020
Makes zero sense, how about just waiting until safe to play again and start from where it left off. Why would you start a new season before finishing the last one? Football is over if that happens.
— James (@jamesowens1313) March 15, 2020