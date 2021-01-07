West Bromwich Albion favourites to sign Robert Snodgrass from West Ham United

West Bromwich Albion are in advanced negotiations with West Ham United over a permanent deal for Robert Snodgrass, Sky Sports News reports.

The Baggies are currently second-last in the Premier League and they find themselves six points adrift of safety after 17 games into the season.





Sam Allardyce will obviously look to strengthen his side with the transfer window open and it appears that he is keen on landing the experienced Snodgrass.

The Scotland international has fallen out-of-favour under manager David Moyes this term and he has made only six appearances in all competitions.

Out of that, only three have come in the Premier League where the attacker has managed just three minutes, coming off the bench in the final moments of games.

With under six months left on his contract, the Hammers will look to part ways with his services and the Baggies are likely to land him for a relatively small fee.

The 33-year-old had a good 2019/2020 season with five goals and five assists from 24 league appearances, but missed the restart in June after a long-term back injury.

He made his mark in the club’s League Cup campaign this term with two goals and an assist playing in a central midfield role, but has not been able to start in the league.

Snodgrass has shown in the past that he has the quality to unlock defences and his desire to play regularly could bring the best out of him.

The Baggies are unlikely to spend significantly in the transfer market and Snodgrass’ experience should come in handy as they look to beat the drop.

A permanent deal for Snodgrass should suit the Baggies as they would have the option of bringing another player on loan, possibly from a Premier League side.

Chelsea’s Conor Callagher has taken up one of the two available loan spots permitted.

