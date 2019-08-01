Blog Competitions English Premier League Trevor Sinclair raves about West Ham striker Sebastien Haller

1 August, 2019 English Premier League, West Ham

Trevor Sinclair has showered heaps of praise on West Ham striker Sebastien Haller on social networking site Twitter.

The former Hammers player has predicted that the 25-year-old striker will toy with the Premier League defenders in the coming season.

West Ham signed Haller last month from Eintracht Frankfurt in a club-record deal worth up to £45m.

The 25-year-old, who has signed a five-year deal with the option of a further 12 months, has joined the club on a back of a fantastic campaign for the German club where he scored 20 goals in 41 games.

Haller and another summer signing Pablo Fornals started for the Hammers during their penultimate pre-season friendly against Hertha Berlin on Wednesday.

The former France under-21 international provided the assist for Fornals with a brilliant piece of skill, and the duo offered an exciting glimpse of the future at London Stadium.

Haller is a very good striker and big things are expected of him at West Ham this season.

