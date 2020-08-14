Trent Alexander Arnold wins Premier League Young Player of the Season award

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander Arnold has won the Premier League young Player of the Season award for the 2019/2020 campaign.

The England international played an instrumental role in the Reds’ maiden Premier League title success last season with an all-round performance from the right-back spot.





Alexander Arnold kept 14 clean sheets over the course of the top-flight campaign and in the attacking scheme of things, he contributed four goals and 13 assists.

He broke the assist record (12) for a single Premier League season by a defender set by himself (2018/19) and finished only behind Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne (20) for the Playmaker award.

He has now been named as the best Young Player of the Season from an eight-man shortlist, which included the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Christian Pulisic.

Arnold has also been included in the Premier League Player of the Year shortlist, but it is unlikely that he will be handed both awards for the same season.

Reds captain Jordan Henderson, who was named the Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year, is one of the front-runners for the individual prize.

The 30-year-old is aiming to become the third-straight Liverpool player to win the award after Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons respectively.

De Bruyne, who matched Thierry Henry’s all-time Premier League assist record of 20, is expected to be the closest competitor to Henderson for the accolade.

