Tottenham vs Man Utd injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester United on Sunday aiming to keep up the pressure at the top of the Premier League.
Spurs head into the game third in the table, six points behind leaders Liverpool and just two adrift of reigning champions Manchester City.
United are sixth in the standings, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea after reeling off four wins in a row under temporary manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Spurs’ star Eric Dier is closing in on a return to action after injury, but Victor Wanyama remains sidelined as he fights to recover from a long-term knee problem
Lucas Moura will be assessed ahead of the game after sustaining a knee injury at Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup, while Jan Vertonghen returns after a thigh problem.
United’s Eric Bailly is suspended following his dismissal against Bournemouth.
Defenders Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo are still out injured.
Spurs are priced at 21/20 to win the game, with United available at 12/5 and the draw on offer at 13/5.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Spurs: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane.
Man Utd: De Gea, Young, Jones, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Sanchez.