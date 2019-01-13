Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester United visit Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday aiming to continue their recent resurgence under temporary manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.
Four league wins in a row have moved United closer to the top four to spark talk they can bag a Champions League qualifying place.
Spurs still harbour hopes of mounting a serious title challenge, although their record against the rest of the ‘Big Six’ remains a worry.
United have failed to win at Tottenham in their last six matches, their worst run at any other Premier League side during the same period.
However, with a 10-point gap between themselves and Spurs, they will be eager to record a victory at Wembley.
Spurs are priced at 21/20 to win the game, with United available at 12/5 and the draw on offer at 13/5.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
#THFC: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane. @WilliamHill odds (18+) – https://t.co/Qs1etZf2ui #COYS pic.twitter.com/kZnCMbwkOe
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 13, 2019
🔔 Your #MUFC team to face Spurs 🔔
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 13, 2019