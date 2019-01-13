Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United confirmed starting line-ups

13 January, 2019 English Premier League, Manchester United, Tottenham


Manchester United visit Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday aiming to continue their recent resurgence under temporary manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

Four league wins in a row have moved United closer to the top four to spark talk they can bag a Champions League qualifying place.

Spurs still harbour hopes of mounting a serious title challenge, although their record against the rest of the ‘Big Six’ remains a worry.

United have failed to win at Tottenham in their last six matches, their worst run at any other Premier League side during the same period.

However, with a 10-point gap between themselves and Spurs, they will be eager to record a victory at Wembley.

Spurs are priced at 21/20 to win the game, with United available at 12/5 and the draw on offer at 13/5.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

