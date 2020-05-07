Tottenham Hotspur prepared to part ways with Juan Foyth for just £8m

Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to sanction the sale of defender Juan Foyth for just £8m this summer, a report from Football Insider claims.
The centre-back has been with the north London club since August 2017 but he has not been able to establish himself as a regular with just 32 appearances across all competitions.
Foyth still has more than two years remaining on his contract but Spurs are keen on selling him so long as they can recoup the entire £8m fee paid for his services from Estudiantes three years ago.
The 22-year-old has generally been a regular on the bench for Spurs but he has failed to even make the matchday squad since Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as the manager in November.
Foyth has earned only 136 minutes of first-team football under the Portuguese and since the turn of the year, he has not made a competitive appearance for the capital outfit in any competition.
As such, a departure from the club appears the ideal solution, considering Mourinho has preferred to play Eric Dier and academy graduate Japhet Tanganga ahead of him in the second half of the campaign.
With the financial impact of the coronavirus, there could be limited spending during the summer and Spurs could be looking to recoup funds from player sales to purchase a new centre-back.
Aside from Foyth, Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen could also be heading through the exit door as he has yet to put pen-to-paper on a new contract beyond June 30.
