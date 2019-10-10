Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Paulo Dybala’s latest comments

10 October, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham

During the summer transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur were heavily linked with a move for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

However, the deal didn’t materialise in the end. The Argentine looked destined to leave Juventus ahead of the transfer deadline, and Spurs were keen to bring him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

According to reports from Football London, Dybala’s image rights eventually scuppered the move in what could have been an eye-catching deal for the club.

The 25-year-old, who was also linked with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain during the summer, has made five Serie A appearances this season for the Old Lady.

The Argentine scored in their 2-1 win over Inter Milan on Sunday and said after the game that he wants to stay there in Italy.

“It wasn’t an easy summer,” he told Corriere della Sera (via Football Italia). “Hearing your name linked to every team and every place, where you don’t want to go, isn’t a nice thing.

“But this is football, even if before the transfer window opened I said: ‘I want to stay here.’

“I think it was more important to let the pitch do the talking, even if until the last day no-one knew what would happen.

“I wanted to stay, I wanted to play here and continue my career at Juve. I think I can still give a lot and I showed a glimpse of that against Inter.”

Some Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. Some fans believe that Dybala is a fantastic player but also that Spurs should look for options elsewhere.

While there are other sets of fans who feel that Spurs have missed a golden opportunity to sign a top player, and blames the club chairman, Daniel Levy for it.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs make another attempt to sign him again next summer, but as it stands, he wants to continue his career with the Bianconeri.

