Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Giovani Lo Celso display vs Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter couldn’t stop themselves from drooling over Giovani Lo Celso who was simply superb during the FA Cup fourth-round against Southampton at St Mary’s on Saturday.
Spurs managed a 1-1 draw against the Saints in a pulsating game that was high on quality from both sides. However, it was the Argentine midfielder who stole the show.
Lo Celso drove from midfield and was involved in the build-up to the goal scored by Son Heung-Min. His overall energy, dynamism and brilliance were on a different level.
The 23-year-old, who is on loan from Real Betis, had struggled initially at Spurs but is now playing a prominent role under Jose Mourinho.
The Portuguese boss has praised Lo Celso after the game, and admitted that the club will execute the option to sign him permanently.
With Christian Eriksen set to depart, Lo Celso could become the new cult-hero at the London club if he continues to perform at a high level as he did against the Saints.
Here are some of the selected tweets from the Spurs fans on Twitter:
Lo Celso was brilliant against Norwich in the Premier League as well. The Argentine won 12 duels, completed four tackles, and created one chance against Southampton which shows how influential he is becoming for the side.
He is winning the hearts and minds of the Spurs fans, and had his name was sung by the visiting supporters in the second half of the match.