Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Danny Rose’s latest comments

8 February, 2020 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Tottenham

Danny Rose has blamed Jose Mourinho for his exit at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 29-year-old joined Newcastle United in the January transfer window on loan from Spurs hoping to earn a place in England’s Euro 2020 squad.

Rose had made 16 appearances for Spurs this season before Jose Mourinho took charge in November. He made only five appearances under the Portuguese.

The England international has stated that he hasn’t been given enough opportunities to impress at Spurs by Mourinho.

Rose was very poor this season for Spurs prior to his departure. He was lacking in consistency, and was even left out of Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Asia last summer so that he could check out other options.

The latest comment from Rose didn’t go down well with the Spurs fans. Many feel that he is failing to accept that his form has dropped considerably. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Rose has a contract at Spurs till 2021, but it remains to be seen whether he still remains a part of Mourinho’s plans next season.

