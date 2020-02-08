Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Danny Rose’s latest comments

Danny Rose has blamed Jose Mourinho for his exit at Tottenham Hotspur.
The 29-year-old joined Newcastle United in the January transfer window on loan from Spurs hoping to earn a place in England’s Euro 2020 squad.
Rose had made 16 appearances for Spurs this season before Jose Mourinho took charge in November. He made only five appearances under the Portuguese.
The England international has stated that he hasn’t been given enough opportunities to impress at Spurs by Mourinho.
Rose was very poor this season for Spurs prior to his departure. He was lacking in consistency, and was even left out of Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Asia last summer so that he could check out other options.
The latest comment from Rose didn’t go down well with the Spurs fans. Many feel that he is failing to accept that his form has dropped considerably. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Think like a victim. Act like a victim.
This guy just doesn’t see it. Goes running to the press at every opportunity whilst failing to accept his form has dropped off a cliff. Don’t agree with everything Jose does but he saw how poor Rose had become very quickly and deserves credit for that.
He is 100% correct, because Jose could see how shit he was immediately. Sorry Danny but total liability of a player now. I'd rather Aurier on the pitch than Rose
This guy loves to mouth off! Been on a massive decline for months, leaks storys to the press all the time and has always moaned that he wanted to move back up north! You got your move so pipe down and get on with it
If he spent more time focussing on his football than going to the press/media whenever he has a gripe he might have got more games.
Some people just don't learn from their mistakes.
Seriously fed up with this guy, comment after comment. I used to think he was great but now I’m glad he’s gone
Guy's been overtaken by a 20yrs old right footed centreback and still has audacity to speak 🤦♂️
Disgrace to our club
I’m shocked he didn’t realise they would be fall out from all his interviews especially the ‘I’m going to run down my contract and I’m not going anywhere ‘ one. He’s a bright lad but incredibly arrogant to assume it would be brushed off by his employers.
When will the self pity end …. I'm so glad he's finally gone. Major source of toxicity.
Rose has a contract at Spurs till 2021, but it remains to be seen whether he still remains a part of Mourinho’s plans next season.