Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy makes transfer decision on Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has opted against the sale of midfielder Tanguy Ndombele during the next transfer window, a report from Football Insider claims.
The France international joined the club from Lyon for an initial £54m fee last summer and his arrival was met with much fanfare, given his impressive displays for his former side.
He made a lively beginning to his Spurs career with two goals and one assist from his opening five league appearances but he has since struggled with form, fitness and injury concerns.
Overall, he has featured in 19 of the club’s 29 top-flight games this term but only 12 of those have come from the starting lineup.
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has been pretty vocal with his criticism over the midfielder’s fitness this year and it was recently suggested that the club could consider his sale during the summer.
However, a fresh report from Football Insider suggests that Levy is not open to the idea of offloading the Frenchman and believes the 23-year-old has the potential to be a Premier League star.
It is added that Levy expects Mourinho to utilise his renowned man-management skills to get the best out of the midfielder, who has represented his national team on six occasions.
The transfer values of different players have dropped with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and it is highly unlikely that Spurs would recoup the entire £54m paid for Ndombele, if they sanctioned his sale.
As a result, a swap deal has been mentioned as a possible route for the player’s departure but Levy appears to have made the decision to stick with the midfielder beyond the summer.
