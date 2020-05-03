Tottenham Hotspur make fresh transfer decision on Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham Hotspur are open to parting ways with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele when the transfer window reopens at the end of the season, Football Insider claims.
The Frenchman joined the north London side for around £54m from Lyon last summer and he was expected to become a key player at the heart of the club’s midfield.
However, that has not been the case due to his form, fitness and injury concerns, and he has managed only 12 starts over the course of the Premier League campaign.
According to Football Insider, the north London side are ready to mandate agents in order to find a new club for the midfielder during the summer.
It is added that the capital outfit are aiming to recoup the entire fee paid for his signature but that remains unlikely with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ndombele has made only three starts for Spurs since the turn of the year and he has managed an average of less than 60 minutes from those outings.
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has already expressed his concerns over the midfielder’s fitness levels and it won’t come as a surprise, if the Frenchman heads through the exit door this summer.
Still, the club may struggle to command a significant fee for his sale and they may have to adjust to a possible part-exchange deal for any of the manager’s targets.
Spanish giants Barcelona are said to hold an interest in signing Ndombele and they could propose to offer either Samuel Umtiti or Nelson Semedo in a swap agreement.
It remains to be seen whether Mourinho would prefer to reinforce Spurs’ defence with one of the duo.
