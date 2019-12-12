Tottenham fans react to Jose Mourinho’s latest comments on Juan Foyth

Tottenham Hotspur lost 3-1 against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night at Allianz Arena.
Spurs had already booked their place in the knockout stages of the competition and it allowed Jose Mourinho to rest some of the key players for this game.
The Portuguese boss started with Juan Foyth in defence, and the youngster did make a good impression.
“I give you a positive example: I learn a lot about Foyth, who did not play one minute for me until today — I learned more in this 90 minutes than in two or three weeks of work without playing,” said Mourinho, as quoted by ESPN.
The 9-times capped Argentine international made two tackles, one interception, and six clearances during the match, according to whoscored.com. He also played out 30 passes and attempted six long balls.
Many of the Spurs fans feel that Foyth has made a strong impression on Mourinho. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Yeah he was asked who stood out in a positive way and he mentioned Foyth
— Dave Waldron (@diddywaldron) December 11, 2019
I like Foyth, but I don’t think he has enough pace to be a RB despite our desperate situation. He is better suited as a CB, but could he also play just in front of the defence? He is calm under pressure and distributes the ball well.
— Heather Jordan (@HeatherJordan3) December 11, 2019
Long term Foyth should be a DM. Great on the ball, is mobile, tackles well & has an eye for a pass. Sorted.
— Raj Nagarkatti (@rajnagarkatti) December 11, 2019
I would try him in CM, he is composed in the ball a can play through the lines. Would be a good partner to Ndombele
— Glyn🇬🇧 (@Atomheart1972) December 12, 2019
I really like foyth but this seems like Jose trying to get him going. He was indifferent tonight. He scares me when trying to win the ball in the penalty area. Maybe more so than Aurier.
— Will Shears. (@WillShears1) December 11, 2019
He’s talking positively
— Coys&Cans (@COYSCANS) December 12, 2019
@tomtkkellard think he likes him
— Joe Fitzgerald (@JoeFitzy98) December 11, 2019
He’s better at CB than at RB. Reckon he’s worth sticking with.
— sparrow_jrs (@sparrow_jrs) December 11, 2019
According to reports from The Athletic, Foyth could be looking to leave the club in January in search of regular games.
However, it seems he has done enough to impress Mourinho, and could see an increase in playing time this season as a result.