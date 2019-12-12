Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham fans react to Jose Mourinho’s latest comments on Juan Foyth

Tottenham fans react to Jose Mourinho’s latest comments on Juan Foyth

12 December, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur lost 3-1 against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night at Allianz Arena.

Spurs had already booked their place in the knockout stages of the competition and it allowed Jose Mourinho to rest some of the key players for this game.

The Portuguese boss started with Juan Foyth in defence, and the youngster did make a good impression.

“I give you a positive example: I learn a lot about Foyth, who did not play one minute for me until today — I learned more in this 90 minutes than in two or three weeks of work without playing,” said Mourinho, as quoted by ESPN.

The 9-times capped Argentine international made two tackles, one interception, and six clearances during the match, according to whoscored.com. He also played out 30 passes and attempted six long balls.

Many of the Spurs fans feel that Foyth has made a strong impression on Mourinho. Here are some of the selected tweets:

According to reports from The Athletic, Foyth could be looking to leave the club in January in search of regular games.

However, it seems he has done enough to impress Mourinho, and could see an increase in playing time this season as a result.

