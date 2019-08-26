Tottenham fans react to Davinson Sanchez display vs Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a shock defeat on Sunday after Mauricio Pochettino’s side were beaten 1-0 at home by Newcastle United in the Premier League.
Newcastle’s club-record signing Joelinton scored his first goal in English football to earn all three points for the visitors.
The Brazilian striker took advantage of some sleepy Tottenham defending and scored a brilliant goal in the 27th minute.
Spurs fans were unhappy with the way Davinson Sanchez and Danny Rose defended, with the former Ajax man coming under strong criticism from the supporters on social media.
Throughout the game, the ball between Sanchez and Rose caused a tremendous amount of problem for Spurs, and that is something Pochettino will have to work out in the coming days.
Sanchez is a highly talented defender and Spurs paid a huge amount of money when they signed him from Ajax. However, he has looked shaky so far and has been making errors frequently, which many fans think is simply unacceptable at this level.
Here are some of the selected tweets from the Spurs fans:
I gotta finally say it, Sanchez is way too error prone for the prem would do well in la liga but not in the prem, bring back vertonghen #COYS #THFC
— Takerluke (@Takerluke) August 26, 2019
1.Sanchez is a liability. For a CB his positioning and awareness is none existent.
2. Winks is far to slow on the ball. To much side to side stuff.
Both aren’t starters, they simply ain’t good enough #thfc #coys
— Monty (@RealBristolSpur) August 25, 2019
Have no doubt that in time Sanchez is going to be a top-class defender for Tottenham Hotspur.
However the centre-back still needs a lot of development and needs to learn off Alderweireld & Vertonghen and requires further coaching from Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.#THFC #COYS
— Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) August 25, 2019
Last season we were awful. Awful football, awful against the big 6. Champions league run put paper over the cracks. This year we look SHOCKING. Sissoko is awful, Sanchez is awful, Lamela is still at this club. So many issues people ignore
— George (@NoyCoysGeorge) August 25, 2019
Not good defensively from Sanchez #COYS
— Jon (@JonWals17999618) August 17, 2019
awful performance…rather see tangaga then sanchez…realli poor… #coys
— spursyangz (@spursyangz) August 25, 2019