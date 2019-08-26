Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham fans react to Davinson Sanchez display vs Newcastle

Tottenham fans react to Davinson Sanchez display vs Newcastle

26 August, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a shock defeat on Sunday after Mauricio Pochettino’s side were beaten 1-0 at home by Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Newcastle’s club-record signing Joelinton scored his first goal in English football to earn all three points for the visitors.

The Brazilian striker took advantage of some sleepy Tottenham defending and scored a brilliant goal in the 27th minute.

Spurs fans were unhappy with the way Davinson Sanchez and Danny Rose defended, with the former Ajax man coming under strong criticism from the supporters on social media.

Throughout the game, the ball between Sanchez and Rose caused a tremendous amount of problem for Spurs, and that is something Pochettino will have to work out in the coming days.

Sanchez is a highly talented defender and Spurs paid a huge amount of money when they signed him from Ajax. However, he has looked shaky so far and has been making errors frequently, which many fans think is simply unacceptable at this level.

Here are some of the selected tweets from the Spurs fans:

